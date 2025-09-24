AtlasClear Holdings Secures Additional $2,000,000 Led by 2 Board Members, Completing Previously Announced $5 Million in Funding

Signaling Leadership Confidence and Commitment to Company

Forthcoming 10-K Filing and Earnings Call Scheduled for September 29–30, 2025, respectively





TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced the successful closing of the remaining $2,000,000 of the previously announced $5 million company financing.

AtlasClear Holdings, reported today that it has raised a total of $5 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of promissory notes from strategic investors and Board members, including the $3 million announced on September 17, 2025. The notes were issued with a 20% Original Issue Discount, such that they have an aggregate principal amount of $6,250,000 and mature on the earlier of six months or the date the Company completes a qualified equity financing of at least $10 million. The notes may be converted into equity, at each holder’s option, at the closing of a qualified equity financing, at the same per share price as such financing.

Board of Directors member, Sandip Patel, led the final closing, investing $1 million into the notes and is joining AtlasClear Holdings as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.

Sixth Borough Capital invested an additional $450,000 into the notes, bringing its total investment to $950,000. This marks its third investment following its recent $500,000 note purchase and a $500,000 debenture investment.

Dawson James Securities acted as the exclusive placement agent.

“This financing funded in material part by our own directors, underscores our confidence in the Company’s performance and trajectory,” said AtlasClear Holdings Executive Chairman John Schaible. “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Patel, a corporate attorney with a strong financial background who has chaired several public company audit committees, to our executive team as both General Counsel and CFO. Every member of our Executive Team and our Board of Directors has invested into our Company, which aligns the Board and the Shareholders.”

“We are focused on building long term value and scale. By seeking to leverage exceptional fintech, our goal is to deliver a better model that bridges traditional finance with newer products like crypto,” added AtlasClear Holdings President Craig Ridenhour. “The material improvement of our balance sheet, the strong operating earnings from our wholly owned subsidiary, and the increase to our Stockholder’s Equity are all reasons to be excited about our Company.”

The latest AtlasClear Holdings financial updates will be detailed in its forthcoming 10K, which the Company anticipates will be filed on or before Monday, September 29th. Following the release of the 10K, the Company will host an earnings call, planned for 8:30am Eastern, Tuesday, September 30.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings is building a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm to create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The strategic goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans who have founded and led other companies in the industry including Legent Clearing, Cor Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, Symbiont, and Anderen Bank.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank ("FSB") and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear Holdings’ long-term business model.

About Sixth Borough Capital Management LLC.

Sixth Borough Capital Management, LLC (“Sixth Borough”), is a multi-stage, event-driven, alternative investment manager. We utilize a fundamental and value-oriented approach to investing, primarily focused on small and mid-cap private and public equities. Our mandate is unconstrained and fully opportunistic, allowing great latitude in our investment universe — spanning multiple sectors, stages of development, and geographies. We pride ourselves on contrarian thought, high levels of conviction, and an enduring investment process bound by exceptional levels of discipline and risk management. We are committed to building a steadfast business rooted in integrity, strong values, and high ethical standards.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing, including additional proceeds under the note financing described in this press release, (ii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding the benefits of any financings, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including expected acquisitions, and (v) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: any failure by the Company and Hanire to execute and deliver definitive agreements reflecting the agreement in principle described in this release; any failure by Hanire to deliver the tranches of capital on the anticipated schedule, or at all; any failure by the Company to meet the milestones required to receive the tranches of capital on a timely basis, or at all; failure of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the investment of capital, such as achieving profitability, delivering the capital needed for its proposed bank acquisition upon approval, solidifying its capital foundation, reducing potential dilution, and positioning the Company to maximize long-term stockholder value; failure by AtlasClear Holdings to satisfy the closing conditions to any of the tranches of capital, including receipt of stockholder approval; AtlasClear’s inability to successfully integrate, and/or realize the anticipated benefits of, the acquisition of Wilson-Davis and the technology acquired from Pacsquare Technologies LLC (the "Transaction"); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the Transaction and other potential acquisitions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or cryptocurrency trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; factors that may cause a delay in timely filing the transition report described herein; the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing of the transition report, and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading "Risk Factors" in AtlasClear Holdings’ Transition Report on Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Media

AtlasClearPR@atlasclear.com

Investors

AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com