Almost 3 in 10 Canadian employees surveyed see China as a more reliable trade partner for Canada over the U.S., reveals CCCC survey

Nearly three in ten surveyed consider China a more reliable trade partner for Canada than the United States, according to a new Canadian business community survey released by the Canada-China Chamber of Commerce (CCCC). The survey also found that more than half of Canadians surveyed (52%) expect trade with China to increase over the next two years.

Canadians surveyed also recognize the broader value of doing business with China. An overwhelming 88% perceive Chinese businesses as innovative and technologically advanced, with nearly three in four (73%) believing that stronger trade ties will benefit the average Canadian consumer. The top perceived benefits include greater access to a variety of products (70%), increased product availability (66%), and decreased cost of living (45%). Hinting at a generational trend, younger Canadians surveyed are especially optimistic, with 81% of those aged 18–34 seeing clear consumer advantages compared to 68% of those over 55.

The survey further outlined Canadians’ (surveyed) openness to collaboration with Chinese counterparts. Nearly half (48%) agree that Chinese investment in Canada would ultimately be advantageous for the Canadian economy, with 47% expressing willingness to work directly with Chinese counterparts to make products and services more accessible to Canadians. This sentiment is again strongest among younger demographics surveyed, with 63% of those aged 18–34 willing to collaborate, compared to 47% of those aged 35–54 and 40% of Canadians over 55.

At the same time, the survey highlighted the barriers Canadians see in building stronger trade relations with China. 41% percent feel it is difficult for Canadian businesses to do business with China in their industry due to the current political climate (58%), differences in business values and practices (51%), as well as trade policies (46%) and regulatory challenges (46%).

“It is encouraging to see the Canadian business community demonstrate a growing willingness to strengthen Canada–China trade and investment relations and underscore the positive impact this can have for the Canadian economy.” said Dr. Jun Deng, President of Canada-China Chamber of Commerce. “At CCCC, we are committed to working alongside businesses in both countries, empowering them to pursue the opportunities and avenues they believe in.”

Methodology:

These are a selection of findings from a survey conducted by The Harris Poll Canada from July 23 to 28, 2025 on behalf of the Canada-China Chamber of Commerce. The sample of 1,020 Canadians aged 18+ who are employed in a middle manager position or higher by a company with an office in Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.



