Scaling the Skies Sustainably: How Net-Zero Commitments Are Driving Sustainable Aviation Fuel Growth

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), also called low-carbon jet fuel or renewable jet fuel, is emerging as the aviation industry's most practical solution to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF can cut lifecycle emissions by up to 80%, unlike speculative technologies such as hydrogen or electric aircraft, which require significant infrastructure and aircraft redesign.

Regulatory Push: Government Mandates, Incentives and Net-Zero Targets

The aviation industry is under constant pressure, with regulators, investors, and passengers demanding stronger mandates to drive adoption beyond early adopters for a greener way to fly. Government and regulatory bodies are establishing region-specific frameworks to support SAF deployment, each tailored to local feedstock availability, energy policies, and decarbonization priorities.

Aviation Carbon Footprint Reduction: Four Emission Control Scenarios by 2040

Over the next 15 years, SAF will be the primary enabler of carbon footprint reduction in aviation, helping airlines meet near and mid-term net-zero milestones. Airlines are expected to steadily increase SAF utilization from today’s less than 1% of global jet fuel demand to double-digit blending levels by the late 2030s, driven by regulatory mandates in regions such as the EU, U.S., and parts of Asia.

Infrastructure and Supply Chain Hurdles: Saf Production is One Thing, While Distribution at Thousands of Airports Is Another.

Solving the infrastructure and distribution challenges as SAF needs to be produced at refineries, transported, and blended within existing supply chains requires new logistical capabilities and standardized quality control on a global scale. The SAF supply chain will prioritize the development of multimodal transportation networks, including pipelines, shipping routes, and road transportation, out of which pipelines & trucks will facilitate ~70% of SAF transportations globally, till 2040.

Saf Technology Breakthroughs: Multiple Pathways (Hefa, Achtj, Ft, Ptl) are Maturing.

A combination of technologies, operational measures, and market-based mechanisms is expected to shape the pathway to net-zero aviation by 2050. These will deliver the most significant contribution, accounting for 60-65% of total emissions reductions. Looking ahead, SAF through pathways like HEFA, Fischer-Tropsch, Alcohol-to-Jet, and Power-to-Liquid will significantly support aviation’s decarbonization, making it the key factor of sustainable air transport.

Global and Regional Addressable Market: North America Leads With ~40% Share In 2025, With Europe and Asia Catching Up.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market size is estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 25.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.5%. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 0.30 billion gallons in 2025 to 3.68 billion gallons by 2030.

What’s Holding Saf Back and Expected Moves by 2030?

Availability of aviation biofuel feedstock: Waste oils, fats, residues, and algae are promising, but finite.

Industry partnership and deals: Long-term green aviation fuel production plans and airline deals are the key.

Reducing the SAF vs. Jet Fuel price gap: SAF is still 3–5x more expensive than fossil jet fuel.

In the end, SAF won’t solve the emissions problem of aviation alone. It represents one of the most critical pillars of aviation’s transition toward a net-zero future. It provides the sector with a viable, scalable, and immediate solution to decarbonization while maintaining the performance, reliability, and energy density required for global air transport. SAF, such as biojet fuel, alcohol-to-jet fuel, power-to-liquid jet fuel, will remain the most practical alternative aviation fuel lever for the next decades.