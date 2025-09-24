Founder Group Limited to Significantly Benefit From up to RM17.4 billion [USD4.1 billion] Solar EPCC Contract Value Expected to Ignite Green Energy, Data Center Expansion and National AI Ambitions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“Founder Group” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic systems in Malaysia, today announced its strong positioning, which is strategically aligned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities within Malaysia's burgeoning renewable energy sector. The total EPCC contract value expected to surge up to RM17.4 billion [USD4.1 billion], a 40% increase, ensuring sustained sector activity until the end of 2028. The EPCC contractors within renewable energy sector are identified as the potential "biggest winners" due to solar panel prices expected to bottom in 2025, which poses cost risks for asset owners and benefits EPCC players.

Founder Group Limited is strategically aligned to benefit from these market dynamics as a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia, with a primary focus on large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GCL Systems Integration Technology Co. Ltd. to collaborate on renewable energy projects valued at up to USD $220 million across Malaysia and other ASEAN countries. The Company is also actively exploring AI powered solutions with its business partners to streamline its project management, engineering and design, and operation and maintenance division.

This outlook is underscored by recent market analyses published by Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, highlighting the booming solar EPCC market, driven by key initiatives such as LSS Petra, LSS Petra 5+, the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), and the rapidly expanding rooftop solar segment.

Key market opportunities include:

LSS Petra and LSS Petra 5+ Development: With up to RM12 billion worth of 6GW installed capacity of LSS Petra 5 and LSS Petra 5+ contracts anticipated, targeting completion by end-2027, the program offers substantial project development avenues.

With up to RM12 billion worth of 6GW installed capacity of LSS Petra 5 and LSS Petra 5+ contracts anticipated, targeting completion by end-2027, the program offers substantial project development avenues. CRESS Resurgence: The program is back in play following a tariff hike for data centers, which makes CRESS a cost-effective alternative. This is expected to trigger a surprise jump in EPCC job flow, potentially bringing an additional RM5 billion in EPCC works driven by 2GW of firm output demand.





Founder Group Limited, as a leading EPCC solutions provider, plays a pivotal role in advancing Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape. The growth of the renewable energy market, particularly through initiatives like the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), directly enhances Malaysia's data center and AI roadmap by providing cost-effective and stable power solutions. The recent ultra-high voltage tariff hike for data centers has repositioned the CRESS program as a compelling and cost-effective alternative, offering a long-term hedge against future tariff increases. This stable and competitive energy supply is crucial for powering energy-intensive infrastructure like data centers, which are fundamental to developing and deploying Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

Companies within Malaysia are already actively integrating AI capabilities, including encrypted AI computing and AI-as-a-Service platforms, as well as sovereign computing platforms and high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) infrastructure, demonstrating a national commitment to leveraging deep technology and building a robust AI ecosystem. By driving renewable energy adoption through innovative solar installation services, Founder Group Limited helps ensure the availability of sustainable and economical power, thereby enabling the expansion of data centers and bolstering the computational backbone essential for Malaysia's AI advancements and digital economy.

Lee Seng Chi, Chief Executive Officer of Founder Group Limited, stated, “As a leading EPCC solutions provider, Founder Group is exceptionally well-positioned to leverage the robust growth projected for Malaysia's renewable energy sector. The significant pipeline of projects across LSS Petra 5, LSS Petra 5+, CRESS, and the burgeoning rooftop solar market, combined with favorable market conditions like bottoming solar panel prices, creates substantial opportunities for us. We remain committed to advancing Malaysia’s renewable energy goals by providing innovative solar installation services and promoting eco-friendly resources, aiming to drive top-line growth and enhance shareholder value.”

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The company’s mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://www.founderenergy.com.my/.

