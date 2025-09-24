RedCloud Joins NVIDIA’s AI Program to Expand Operating System Of Global Trade

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) the technology company behind the RedAI trading platform for businesses across Fast Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) supply chains, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Connect program as part of its mission to deliver a new operating system for global trade.

The move will allow RedCloud's development teams to explore NVIDIA’s advanced AI frameworks, software development kits (SDKs), and expertise to accelerate its product roadmap with a view to delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. The Company anticipates that this may contribute to its next wave of innovation to address the $2Tn1 global inventory gap that exists within the estimated $14.6Tn2 global FMCG industry—a problem the Company believes widely impacts the performance and growth of businesses across global supply chains.

The NVIDIA Connect program offers exclusive resources to software development companies to help them speed up development and get products to market faster. Through this program, RedCloud will seek to enhance future capabilities and features within the RedAI trading platform, Red101 retailer app and TradeX bulk trading program, or release future AI-fueled products to its clients.

"Joining NVIDIA Connect is an exciting opportunity for our development teams," said Jorge Guerrero, AVP Product at RedCloud. "This program provides us with access to NVIDIA's ecosystem of AI tools and expertise, which we expect to be instrumental in building powerful AI-native infrastructure to enable intelligent trade of FMCG products across global supply chains. Specifically, we are seeking to expand and refine our AI models, improve real-time inference capabilities, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation applications."

The Company’s technology strategy comes on the back of recent announcements, including more than doubling of customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a recently announced joint venture in Saudi Arabia—demonstrating how global expansion could include entering new markets directly or through partnership—and announcement of a new partnership strategy for payments and financial services, seeking to streamline every trade and maximize working capital to support inventory velocity across FMCG supply chains.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between supply-chain businesses in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit https://investors.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

