Birchtech Secures License Agreement with Large Regional Power Utility Company

New License Agreement Resolves Case Against Coal-Fired Utility, Dismisses Defendant from Litigation

CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced a non-exclusive agreement with a large regional coal-fired power utility that the Company filed suit against in January 2025 regarding the Company’s patented mercury emissions reduction technologies. The suit against this utility had been consolidated with the other cases that were originally filed in 2024 for pre-trial matters in Iowa.

The license agreement with the regional utility includes a one-time license fee. Due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing litigation, other specific terms of the agreement cannot be publicly disclosed.

As a result of the agreement, Birchtech has dismissed all claims against this particular utility in the consolidated lawsuits currently pending in Iowa. Claims will continue against the remaining defendants in the consolidated Iowa actions.

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO, commented: “Offering defendants licensing agreements continues to yield positive results following our success in the last year’s jury trial, providing a meaningful source of cash to drive forward new technologies in water treatment, underpinning significant new growth initiatives. This ‘business-first’ approach includes a negotiated license fee based on our calculation of the utility’s existing and prior usage of our patented SEA technology. Licensees of our innovative patented technologies can opt to realize lower mercury emissions and gain additional operational improvements and efficiencies through potential future direct supply.

“To date, with the license agreements announced this month, we have established business relationships with five utilities from the consolidated lawsuits currently pending in Iowa. Since 2019, we have successfully reached 13 license and/or supply agreements with coal-fired utilities, including nine utilities previously named as defendants in the 2019 and 2024/2025 lawsuit filings. Claims continue against remaining defendants in the Iowa consolidated actions as we await the final ruling from the March 2024 jury trial in the Delaware District Court,” concluded MacPherson.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

