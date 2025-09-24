OneMedNet Expands Into $1.5B Healthcare Data Annotation Market With MedCase

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announced a strategic partnership with Medcase, a worldwide network of healthcare professionals focused on medical data annotation. This collaboration establishes a new market entry point for OneMedNet and opens a high-growth revenue channel in the healthcare AI ecosystem.

Strategic Expansion into Healthcare Data Annotation

The global healthcare data annotation market, valued at $1.5 billion in 2025 and projected to be $2.8 billion by 2030, has entered a pivotal growth phase1. Scale AI’s $14.8B investment from Meta has disrupted the industry, triggering an exodus of major clients concerned about competitive intelligence. This shift has created an immediate opportunity for specialized providers focused solely on healthcare—where regulatory compliance, domain expertise, and trust are paramount. With Medcase’s 15,000+ healthcare professionals delivering world-class annotation services, OneMedNet gains a strategic foothold in this fast-growing market, expanding beyond RWD into a complementary and recurring revenue stream.

Leveraging OneMedNet’s Proprietary iRWD™ Platform

In turn, Medcase will leverage OneMedNet’s nationwide provider network and iRWD™ platform to give its clients access to regulatory-grade, de-identified Real-World Data across clinical data including imaging, and EHR data. This combination of high-quality RWD with expert annotation represents a unique competitive advantage for both companies—one that cannot be easily replicated by generalist data players.

High-Growth Market Opportunity

58% YoY headcount growth among healthcare-specific data curation providers underscores the market’s acceleration 2 .

. Domain-specific, proprietary data is increasingly the critical differentiator in AI model development.

Healthcare remains the largest and most regulated opportunity in AI training data, with rising demand for privacy-compliant, longitudinal datasets2.



“This partnership positions OneMedNet at the center of the healthcare data value chain,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. “By combining our iRWD™ platform with Medcase’s annotation expertise, we are extremely well positioned to serve a large unmet market need, unlocking new growth channels that directly strengthen our long-term revenue trajectory.”

“The demand for specialized healthcare annotation is accelerating faster than ever,” said Niv Shochat, CEO of Medcase. “By aligning with OneMedNet, we can now offer our clients access to unparalleled Real-World Data, creating a defensible position in one of AI’s most valuable verticals.”

Positioned for Scale

The global data annotation industry spans multiple enterprise sectors—including automotive, retail, and fintech—but healthcare stands apart as the fastest-growing and most defensible vertical. Together, OneMedNet and Medcase are positioned to deliver recurring, high-margin revenue streams by meeting the unique requirements of healthcare AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical technology leaders.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com .

About MedCase

Medcase Health is a global leader in clinician-led medical data enrichment and healthcare AI services. We connect AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, and medtech leaders with verified health care professionals who deliver precise, specialty-specific labeling across imaging, medical device data, electronic health records and more. Beyond annotation, we provide expert-led audits, FDA-compliant reader studies, and quality oversight to ensure regulatory-grade datasets.

Through collaborations with some of the world’s most prominent technology companies and fast-growing health AI startups, we combine clinical expertise with advanced data enrichment platforms to accelerate model training, improve accuracy, and reduce time to market. With more than 15,000 clinicians worldwide, Medcase enables organizations to scale quickly, meet complex regulatory requirements, and power the next generation of healthcare innovation.

https://www.medcase.health/

