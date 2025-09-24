Akari Therapeutics’ Preclinical Data Demonstrates the Potential of its Novel ADC Spliceosome Modulating Payload, PH1

Data highlights ability of Akari’s ADC payload, PH1, to suppress the levels of the AR-V7 receptor that is responsible for driving hormone refractory prostate cancer progression

No current therapies have proven to be effective in AR-V7 driven tumors

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced key preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) spliceosome modulating payload, PH1, for the treatment of tumors fueled by alternative splicing-drivers, such as the Androgen Receptor splice variant 7 (AR-V7) in prostate cancer.

AR-V7 is a key driver for progression of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). During progression of hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, many patients fail to respond to current first-line therapies known as Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitors (ARPIs), which include enzalutamide (Xtandi, $6B/annual sales), apalutamide (Erleada, $3B/annual sales) and darolutamide (Nubeqa, $1.6B/annual sales). Importantly, as patients lose ARPI response, their tumors transform and significantly increase in AR-V7 expression. As a result, there is an increasing and significant unmet need for targeted therapy options in ARPI-resistant hormone refractory patients, where there are currently limited options such as traditional chemotherapy like taxanes.



As referenced in the Company’s recent patent filing, preclinical data demonstrated that Akari’s ADC payloadPH1 is able to suppress the expression levels of the AR-V7 receptor in a hormone-refractory mCRPC model called 22Rv1. As a control, ARPIs had no effect on AR-V7 receptor expression in these experiments, which was expected given the refractory nature of these prostate cancer cell lines.



Surprisingly, in a different model, of hormone-sensitive LnCAP cells that express high levels of normal Androgen Receptor (i.e. ARPI sensitive) and lack AR-V7, PH1 demonstrated a benefit as a single agent, and additive effect when combined with either Xtandi or Erleada. The Company believes this combined efficacy data may potentially lead to the development of robust first-line combination regimens of Xtandi or Erleada with a PH1 payload conjugated ADC (PH1 ADC) to target prostate cancer that is sensitive to ARPIs. As progression is often linked to AR-V7 expression, and PH1 reduces AR-V7 expression, it is hypothesized that the combination of ARPI plus PH1 ADCs may slow the development of resistance and AR-V7-driven tumor progression which typically occurs after patients progress on Xtandi or Erleada. Akari has plans to test this hypothesis using PH1 ADCs against different prostate cancer targets in future research.



Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics commented, “We believe these compelling preclinical data support the rationale for Akari to develop a novel ADC with our PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload targeting prostate cancer either alone or in partnership with potential partners. Our goal is to develop the first ADC therapeutic in prostate cancer, either as a first-line combination therapy with ARPIs or a second-line therapy post ARPI failures in tumors driven by AR-V7. We are excited to continue to advance this novel spliceosome modulating payload to drive robust anti-cancer biological mechanisms to treat difficult alternative splicing-driven tumors, for which there are currently no effective treatment options today.”

The Company plans to present the preclinical data at an upcoming scientific conference.



About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

