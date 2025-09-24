LINE LAWSUIT ALERT: Lineage, Inc. is Being Sued for Securities Violations after Downturn Leads to 17% Stock Drop – Investors Urged to Contact BFA

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) and certain of the Company’s senior executives and directors for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Lineage, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/lineage-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

Investors have until September 30, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of investors who purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to Lineage’s registration statement for its initial public offering held on or about July 25, 2024. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and is captioned City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System v. Lineage, Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv-12383.

Why Was Lineage Sued Under the Federal Securities Laws?



Lineage is a cold storage focused real estate investment trust (“REIT”). Through its Global Warehousing Segment, Lineage owns and operates hundreds of temperature-controlled storage facilities used by companies to store food and other perishable products.



As alleged, Lineage’s IPO documents touted its “consistent cold chain demand,” which purportedly provided Lineage “with strong cash flows even during periods of broader economic stress.” The IPO documents also represented that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had “accelerated trends that . . . have the potential to be growth engines for the industry in coming years.”



In truth, Lineage was allegedly in the midst of a sustained downturn, as its customers destocked excess inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also shifted to leaner inventories on a go-forward basis and as more cold-storage supply came on line.



Events Following the IPO



On February 26, 2025, Lineage announced its fiscal Q4 2024 financial results, revealing that customers had been “unwinding” previously “overbuil[t]” levels of inventory, returning to a “more normal seasonal pattern” that was expected to “continue moving forward.” Lineage conducted its IPO at $78 per share. Since the IPO, the price of Lineage stock has fallen dramatically, to lows near $40 per share—approximately half the IPO price.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/lineage-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Lineage you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/lineage-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/lineage-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.