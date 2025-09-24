Mstack launches Chemstack AI - a revolutionary AI-led R&D platform; achieves 10x revenue growth as chemical industry faces supply chain crisis

San Francisco, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As rising tariffs and shifting geopolitical dynamics drive unprecedented demand for domestic chemical supply chains, a fundamental bottleneck has emerged: the specialized process chemistry knowledge required for local manufacturing remains concentrated among a few global players. Mstack announced the commercial launch of Chemstack AI, the industry's first closed loop AI ecosystem to democratize this critical knowledge by reducing molecular synthesis and commercialization time from ~18 months to days. The platform launch coincides with exceptional business growth, with the company achieving a 10x revenue increase with operational profitability.





Mstack's rapid expansion reflects extraordinary market demand for supply chain diversification, scaling to over 100 enterprise customers across North America, India, China, and the Middle East, with over 100 employees spanning data science, artificial intelligence, technology development, R&D, operations, and sales. The company has successfully synthesized multiple key intermediates in strategic markets, with large agrochemical companies transitioning their procurement from Chinese suppliers to Mstack as their preferred partner.

This comes at a critical moment when escalating trade tensions have imposed tariffs of 10-50% on critical chemical intermediates in the USA, while traditional chemical companies struggle with decades of innovation stagnation that locks the industry into legacy synthesis routes requiring years for new route development. Mstack's differentiated approach addresses the fundamental knowledge bottleneck that has created a bifurcated industry structure dominated by large commodity companies and small specialty players, neither capable of rapidly scaling innovation across chemical domains.

Chemstack AI represents the industry's first closed-loop AI ecosystem specifically designed for molecular synthesis, fundamentally transforming development timelines. The platform features three capabilities: LiteratureIQ maps vast datasets of chemical literature into comprehensive knowledge graphs; MSTACK RetroRank generates and ranks viable synthetic routes with 98.6% exact match recall and 72.6% Top-1 accuracy, outperforming current industry standards; and Experimentation Assist uses Bayesian Optimization to intelligently navigate reaction configurations, creating closed-loop validation between AI insights and laboratory outcomes. The platform's vertically integrated architecture creates a powerful continuous feedback loop that distinguishes it from fragmented point solutions. This system-first approach architects specialized AI modules that work together to mimic chemist intuition and strategic thinking, turning traditionally linear manual R&D processes into self-correcting, autonomous discovery engines.

Since raising funding from Lightspeed and Alphawave, Mstack has executed on several transformative initiatives: launching Chemstack AI, establishing robust R&D laboratories in Hyderabad with over 25 scientists who have successfully developed and commercialized custom molecules, driving growth across new geographies and categories including CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers), agrochemicals, oil and gas, home and personal care and construction chemicals, and creating flexible supply chains to navigate macroeconomic volatility. The company's success in the Indian agrochemicals market exemplifies this impact, where enhanced supply predictability through local manufacturing eliminates cross-border logistics uncertainties, superior product quality through AI-optimized synthesis routes delivers more consistent specifications, and competitive pricing through novel synthesis pathways reduces production costs while improving yields.

"We're not just another chemical company-we're fundamentally redefining what's possible when AI becomes the world's smartest chemist," said Shreyans Chopra, Founder of Mstack. "Our 10x growth trajectory demonstrates that the market desperately needs innovation-driven supply diversification, and traditional players simply can't innovate synthesis routes at the speed and scale necessary to create viable alternatives. While others are locked into legacy processes that haven't been reimagined in decades, our AI scales knowledge across domains, enabling us to operate with the efficiency of large commodity players while maintaining the innovation agility of specialty companies."

The company's success reflects broader market dynamics reshaping the chemical industry, where dangerous supply concentration has made entire product categories vulnerable to capacity constraints or geopolitical restrictions, regulatory divergence across major markets creates new barriers to cross-border commerce, and conventional solutions requiring massive capital investments and multi-year timelines fail to address concentrated chemical knowledge. Mstack's asset-light manufacturing model has proven particularly valuable in navigating current macro-economic conditions, with the platform's ability to seamlessly onboard suppliers from the USA, Middle East, Asia, and South Korea providing customers cost-effective alternatives while maintaining quality standards.

Building on this momentum, Mstack is developing a comprehensive Chemistry World Model - a transformative platform that will democratize innovation by enabling organizations of all sizes to access discovery capabilities previously available only to the largest pharmaceutical and chemical companies. This platform will unlock synthesis of complex molecules, expanding the boundaries of what's chemically and commercially feasible.



Founded by Shreyans Chopra, Mstack is a vertically integrated, asset-light, AI-native specialty chemical company focusing on process innovation in chemistry. The company combines its commerce layer with an R&D engine merging chemistry, automation, and AI to predict viable synthesis routes of molecules and validate or commercialize them faster through real-world feedback loops.