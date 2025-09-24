Pacvue Launches Exclusive Pacvue Foundations Certification

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue, the leading Commerce Operating System, is proud to announce the launch of a new, exclusive virtual training program, Pacvue Foundations Certification. As ongoing commerce expansion disrupts long-standing media and marketing strategies, this initiative will give marketers and retail media professionals the fundamental knowledge and skills to excel. This training program was developed in partnership with Publicis Media Exchange (PMX).

Part of Pacvue University, the refreshed Foundations program offers a comprehensive, versatile curriculum that covers essential aspects of search, demand-side platform (DSP) advertising, and commerce strategies. The three-part series includes interactive training modules coupled with knowledge assessments, providing participants with the confidence and competence needed to manage and optimize retail media campaigns effectively.

This program will launch exclusively with Publicis agencies and will be open to all partners later in 2025, underscoring its strategic value and the collaborative effort to elevate industry standards.

“Building a solid foundation is crucial for success in commerce media. Our new certification program is tailored to equip users with the core tools and techniques in a structured, accessible way,” said David Kronfeld, SVP, Customer Growth and Experience at Pacvue. “This collaboration with PMX underscores our commitment to delivering innovative trainings that foster skill development and industry growth.”

Participants who pass one of the program’s knowledge tests will earn a training completion diploma, with the opportunity to earn up to three diplomas throughout the series. Those who complete all three parts will also receive a certification badge for LinkedIn profiles, which denotes their verified expertise in retail media. This badge helps professionals stand out in a competitive market and showcases their commitment to continuous learning and industry excellence.

Joe Groter, Vice President of Retail Media & Commerce Partnerships at PMX, commented on the initiative: “The Foundations certification has the potential to set the standard for retail media skill development and we’re proud to be a part of it. In an industry that is rapidly evolving, it’s important for planners to have the right resources and tools available to help them navigate this complex market. By bringing the expertise of PMX and Pacvue together, we’re able to provide a unique understanding of the landscape.”

To learn more about Pacvue Foundations, visit www.pacvue.com.

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe - all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Discover more at www.pacvue.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Samson

SamsonPR

415.781.9005

scott@samsonpr.com