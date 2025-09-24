MINT Incorporation Limited Appointed as Subcontractor for POP MART Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI) (“MINT” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Matter Interiors Limited (“Matter”), today announced that it has been appointed as a subcontractor for Pop Mart Hong Kong Limited (“Pop Mart”). The appointment was formalized through the signing of a Routine Repairs & Maintenance and Air Conditioning Repairs & Maintenance Agreement between Matter and Pop Mart. Under this agreement, Matter will provide ongoing maintenance and air-conditioning services for Pop Mart’s retail shop in Hong Kong.

Pop Mart Hong Kong Limited is a subsidiary of Pop Mart International Group Limited (HKEX: 9992). POP MART is a global leader in pop culture and art toys, operating more than 500 stores across 30+ countries and regions, with over 2,300 ROBOSHOPs and e-commerce.

About MINT Incorporation Limited

MINT is a Hong Kong-based interior design and fit-out works provider, with a strategic focus on delivering integrated, industry-specific solutions for commercial properties. The Company’s portfolio includes offices across diverse industries as well as various retail stores, reflecting clients’ corporate values and brand identities. MINT has successfully executed projects for internationally renowned retail brands, F&B chains, offices, and charitable organizations in Hong Kong. In addition, the Company provides bespoke interior design and fit-out services for luxury residential properties, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make such statements orally or in writing. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements relate to our future performance, including financial performance, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities.

You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “hopes,” and similar expressions, or their negatives. In evaluating these statements, you should consider various risks and factors, including our ability to adapt to new technologies, respond to changing market needs, and compete effectively in our industry.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Ms. Zinnia Yip

Marketing and Communications Manager

MINT Incorporation Limited

Email: info@mimintinc.com

Phone: +852 2866 1663