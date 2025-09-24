24/7 Market News: TEN Holdings Turns Up the Volume with Ten Pro Beta and $510B Events Market Opportunity

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that, TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, is poised to disrupt the $355 billion global corporate events market, forecasted to hit $510 billion by 2030 at a 10.5% CAGR (Statista, 2025), with its Ten Events Pro ("Ten Pro") platform, now in beta and set for a Q1 2026 launch.

TEN’s Xyvid Pro platform powers virtual, hybrid, and in-person events for Fortune 500 clients across tech, healthcare, education, marketing, and finance, delivering broadcasts for up to 80,000 attendees with flawless production. Ten Pro’s beta, launched July 1, 2025, introduces AI-driven analytics, CRM integration, and intuitive interfaces, streamlining everything from tech product launches to medical training certifications. The platform’s Early Adopter Program has fast-tracked development, with 12 new enterprise clients added in 2025 (4X 2024’s pace) and G2’s “High Performer” badge earned in Spring 2025, backed by a $20 million equity line (June 2025) and $1 million buyback (March 2025).

The virtual events segment, valued at $194 billion in 2024, is set to soar to $617 billion by 2032 (21.7% CAGR, Allied Market Research), driven by hybrid formats and corporate digitalization. TEN’s studio network slashes talent travel costs by 30%, while potential acquisitions, signaled by new CFO Virgilio Torres’ M&A expertise (June 30, 2025), could amplify SaaS revenue.

Ten Pro is XHLD’s ticket to leading the events revolution said Randy Jones, CEO of TEN Holdings and with M&A on the horizon, TEN is positioning for exponential growth, as noted in Litchfield Hills’ $8.00 target.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC (247) Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/ten-holdings-event-solutions/ for additional 247marketnews.com XHLD disclosure. 247 has been paid by Microcap Advisory for providing ongoing XHLD market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated by one or more featured companies. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.