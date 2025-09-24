WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Partners with Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association to Collaborate on Blockchain and RWA Innovations

Hangzhou, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical” or the “Company”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association Limited (the “Association”), an organization dedicated to standardization research in the Web3.0 sector, with a mission to promote the high-quality development of the global Web3.0 industry through standardization efforts. The partnership is expected to demonstrate resource sharing and complementary strengths, with the goal of pioneering innovation in the Real-world Asset (the “RWA”) sector. In recognition of this collaboration, WORK Medical has also been appointed as a Vice President Unit of the Association.





Caption: Work Medical and Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association Limited sign a strategic cooperation agreement.

Pursuant to the Agreement, WORK Medical and the Association agree to collaborate on comprehensive, systematic and compliant blockchain solutions in areas such as asset tokenization, equity investment, and RWA technology development. Leveraging their respective technological capabilities and resource advantages, the parties aim to jointly explore new technologies and business models to drive mutual growth and strengthen industry influence, with a focus on:

Asset Tokenization: Combining WORK Medical’s capital resources as a Nasdaq-listed company and its expertise in medical device manufacturing, with the Association’s resources and RWA platform, to advance the tokenization of the high-quality assets owned or invested in by WORK Medical.





Joint Investment/Financial Vehicles: Integrating industrial and financial resources through co-investments or participation in funds and other investment/financial vehicles to accelerate the RWA market expansion and achieve shared strategic objectives.





RWA Technology Development: Leveraging the Association's newly launched RWA registration platform to collaborate on blockchain-based title verification of industry applications, asset issuance, and cross-chain transactions, while ensuring regulatory compliance of data assets and the secure issuance of assets throughout the collaboration.



The Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association Limited is a cross-industry, non-profit organization committed to supporting the growth of Hong Kong’s Web3.0 ecosystem. Its initiatives include promoting technological advancement and industry upgrading, establishing standards, conducting professional research, and providing insights for future development. The Association also supports government policy implementation, enhances public awareness of Web3.0, and trains professionals, endeavoring to contribute to Hong Kong’s vision of becoming a world-leading Web3.0 smart city and a secure, sustainable digital financial hub. In August 2025, it furthered this mission by launching an RWA registration platform.

Mr. Wu Shuang, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of WORK Medical, commented: “We are excited to establish a partnership with the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, a milestone in our pursuit of innovation in the RWA domain. We endeavor to participate with the Association in the process of becoming a standard setter in this space while leveraging our strengths to drive innovation and accelerate the commercial adoption of RWA solutions.

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

For more information, please contact:

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@workmedtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com