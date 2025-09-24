ONAR Strengthens Governance and M&A Execution with Appointment of Veteran CFO and Audit Leader Kelly Anderson as Audit Committee Chair

Miami, FL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced the appointment of Kelly Anderson, CPA to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Anderson brings over 25 years of senior financial leadership, public company governance, and extensive M&A experience, having overseen more than 400 acquisitions during her career. She has served as CFO and senior finance executive at companies including Mavenlink, Fisker Automotive, T3 Motion, Experian, and The First American Corporation, and today serves on the board and audit committee of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Strategic Step for Growth, Governance, and Uplisting

This appointment further strengthens ONAR’s governance foundation as the Company accelerates its growth strategy through acquisitions, organic expansion, and the build-out of its integrated AI-driven marketing technology platform. With Anderson’s addition, ONAR completes the build-out of its independent Board of Directors, joining recent appointees Scott Kauffman, Reda Raad, and Mark Gazit, creating a world-class leadership bench with deep financial, operational, and governance expertise.

“Kelly’s appointment as Audit Committee Chair is a powerful signal to the market that ONAR is building with discipline and scale,” said Claude Zdanow, ONAR CEO. “Her decades of financial leadership and governance expertise bring exactly the type of credibility investors look for as we pursue our next phase of acquisitions and prepare for an eventual uplisting to a national exchange. Kelly has managed hundreds of acquisitions across industries, and her experience will be instrumental in ensuring ONAR executes its M&A strategy while maintaining the highest standards of transparency, oversight, and shareholder value creation.”

Investor Confidence in Focus

Anderson, who is also Founder and CEO of CXO Executive Solutions, LLC, a national women-owned firm delivering executive talent and human capital solutions, emphasized the importance of financial discipline in ONAR’s next phase.

“As ONAR expands its network and accelerates growth, strong financial oversight and governance will be critical to building long-term success,” said Anderson. “I look forward to applying my experience in financing reporting, governance, and M&A execution to support ONAR’s mission and help deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

In addition to her corporate roles, Anderson co-chairs the Los Angeles/Orange County chapter of Women Corporate Directors and serves on the Board of Advisors for California State University Fullerton’s Department of Accounting. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from California State University, Fullerton, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding ONAR’s growth strategy, acquisitions, technology development, integration, and expected outcomes. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, those described in ONAR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

