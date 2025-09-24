Bastion Surpasses $40 Million in Funding Amid Explosive Growth in the Stablecoin Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion , a regulated stablecoin infrastructure provider, today announced it has exceeded $40 million in total funding to date following a $14.6 million strategic financing round. The most recent funding round is led by Coinbase Ventures, with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed. The strategic financing round will support adoption of Bastion’s product offerings, which provide enterprises and financial institutions the tools to issue, hold and utilize stablecoins at scale within their ecosystems in a way that is efficient, safe, and fully compliant.

“Bastion is growing to meet significant demand for regulated stablecoin infrastructure from some of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Nassim Eddequiouaq, Co-Founder and CEO of Bastion. “The evolution of our financial system will continue to accelerate as digital assets and stablecoin adoption proliferates, and Bastion is positioned to help businesses build world-changing financial products.”

The strategic fundraise marks an important milestone as Bastion furthers its core mission as the trusted partner for global enterprise stablecoin issuance and crypto trading and underscores the realized institutional support for stablecoins as a cornerstone of next-generation finance.

“Trusted digital asset infrastructure is the bedrock for the creation of scalable digital financial products that enterprises increasingly seek,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase. “We continue to invest in the businesses building crypto products safely and scalably, and are energized by change-makers like Bastion who are making enterprise stablecoin adoption a reality.”

Bastion was built from the ground up with compliance at its core to give enterprises everything they need to issue, hold, and use stablecoins in their ecosystems. Bastion’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform enables enterprises to issue and manage stablecoins with ease, covering issuance, reserve management and liquidity management with built-in regulatory licensing and compliance. It also provides custodial wallets and seamless on- and off-ramps—delivering end-to-end infrastructure with no additional regulatory lift.

“Sony Innovation Fund invests in companies actively advancing transformative technologies, and Bastion embodies that. Nassim and the team are laser-focused on revolutionizing digital financial infrastructure for enterprises globally,” said Austin Noronha, Managing Director, Sony Ventures – U.S. “Their approach to stablecoin solutions, led by compliance, security and product innovation, is setting the industry standard. We’re thrilled to support this team fundamentally reinventing how transactions flow, and we look forward to seeing them cultivate new opportunities.”

Bastion’s growth is in line with a surge in demand for enterprise-grade stablecoin solutions across industries worldwide. With over $40 million in funding, and additional commitments currently in progress, Bastion has made several strategic hires, enhancing its leadership team with the appointments of Jared Klee, Head of Revenue , Vince Tejada, Head of Treasury and Strategic Finance , Beth Gibson, General Counsel and Rohan Kohli, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer .

“We’ve seen meaningful growth at Bastion over the last year, and we’re encouraged by the overwhelming interest and engagement from major industry stakeholders and enterprises,” added Caroline Friedman, COO and Founding Member of Bastion. “The momentum around stablecoins is undeniable. This strategic financing round will propel Bastion into its next growth phase to power the future of enterprise stablecoin technology at scale.”

About Bastion

Bastion provides regulated infrastructure for enterprises, fintechs, and brokerages to launch and scale digital asset products. With an NYDFS trust charter and additional state licenses, Bastion enables enterprises to offer branded stablecoins to their users, support compliant crypto buy/sell flows, and move value globally within a secure, licensed framework. Visit Bastion.com to learn more.

