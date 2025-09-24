ButcherJoseph & Co. Has Been Nominated for Five Awards by The M&A Advisor

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Louis, MO, September 2025 – The M&A Advisor has announced the award finalists for the 24th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. ButcherJoseph & Co. was selected for five awards: the sale of ERW Site Solutions to Its Employees for the Industrials Deal of the Year and the M&A Deal of the Year; the sale of Jim’s Formal Wear to Its Employees for the Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year and the M&A Deal of the Year; and the sale of GO Wireline to Its Employees for the Energy Deal of the Year.

The M&A Advisor recognizes excellence across award categories including M&A, Private Equity, Corporate/Strategic, Cross Border, Financing, Restructuring, and Sector Deals of the Year as well as Firms and Professionals of the Year. The Awards finalists will be evaluated further by an independent panel of industry experts, and the winner will be selected in each category. Winners will be unveiled at the prestigious Black-Tie Awards Gala, held during the 2025 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 18 & 19 in New York City.

“These exceptional individuals and firms have truly set themselves apart from a remarkable pool of candidates,” stated Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Given the challenges and volatility in the M&A landscape over the past few years, we are proud to recognize the top transactions, firms, and professionals who exemplify the highest standards of excellence in their field.”

“We are honored to be nominated for this award in recognition of our work guiding ERW Site Solutions through its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan,” said ButcherJoseph & Co. Director Rick Hennessey . “Moments like this underscore our commitment to helping clients pursue strategies that not only deliver shareholder value but also create enduring opportunities for employees.”

“Being nominated for these awards is a tremendous honor, particularly for our work advising GO Wireline and Jim’s Formal Wear,” said Tristan Tahmaseb , Director at ButcherJoseph & Co. “These companies embody the entrepreneurial spirit and enduring values we strive to preserve through employee ownership. The recognition highlights the collaboration, hard work, and dedication of everyone involved in these transactions. We’re proud to have helped chart a path that not only delivers strong outcomes for key stakeholders but also secures lasting opportunities for employees and their communities.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 27th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services to accelerate the pace of dealmaking. www.maadvisor.com



###