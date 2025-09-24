Ocean Wise Unveils “Invest in the Ocean” Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean Wise , the global conservation organization with nearly 70 years in ocean conservation, is proud to announce the launch of its new awareness campaign Invest in the Ocean. The global call to action spotlights the urgent need to protect the ocean and unlock the priceless opportunities for conservation, climate solutions, and sustainable livelihoods it provides, and invites governments, businesses, donors, and individual citizens to invest their time, money and their voice to take action for our ocean.

The ocean produces over half the oxygen we breathe1, regulates the Earth’s temperature, and feeds over 3 billion people worldwide2. Ocean conservation is more than a commitment to nature; it’s an investment into global biodiversity, food security, and the future of our planet.

“The ocean is our greatest ally in the fight against climate change, absorbing carbon, safeguarding biodiversity, and sustaining billions of people worldwide, but it’s also a driver of innovation, jobs, and food security,” said Lasse Gustavsson, CEO of Ocean Wise. “When we invest our time, money and voice for the ocean, the returns are measurable, immediate, and long-lasting. This campaign is about mobilizing that collective investment so that together, we can unlock the ocean’s full potential to protect both people and the planet.”

The Invest in the Ocean campaign will run across social media, digital display, and broadcast channels from this month and serves as the foundation of Ocean Wise’s ongoing efforts to amplify awareness for ocean action.

Why Invest in the Ocean

The health of the ocean is declining by nearly every measure, but investments in market-based ocean conservation solutions can deliver powerful returns:

The ocean absorbs 30% of all carbon dioxide emissions 3 , and produces over half the world’s oxygen 4 . By investing in the ocean, we’re protecting the source of every second breath we breathe.

, and produces over half the world’s oxygen . By investing in the ocean, we’re protecting the source of every second breath we breathe. The ocean is critical to global food security, supporting food and nutrition security for over 3 billion individuals worldwide 5 . Over 500 million people also rely on the ocean to support their livelihoods 6 . When we invest in sustainable fisheries and empower small-scale fisheries, we create a lasting, sustainable seafood system while empowering entire communities.

. Over 500 million people also rely on the ocean to support their livelihoods . When we invest in sustainable fisheries and empower small-scale fisheries, we create a lasting, sustainable seafood system while empowering entire communities. 11 million people visit Canadian beaches every year 7 and about 80% of all tourism takes place in coastal areas 8 . By investing in the ocean, we can create safe and healthy environments that everyone can enjoy.

and about 80% of all tourism takes place in coastal areas . By investing in the ocean, we can create safe and healthy environments that everyone can enjoy. The blue economy is rich in economic opportunity. If the blue economy was considered a country, the ocean would be the world’s fifth-largest economy9. Kelp forests alone contribute half a trillion dollars in ecosystem services per year10. An investment in the ocean is more than a charitable donation, it’s a strategic investment into the economy of the future.





Ocean Wise inspires and empowers people by turning knowledge of the ocean into action for the ocean. Through Invest in the Ocean, Ocean Wise will bring new awareness to the critical role the ocean plays for our planet and the limitless opportunities of the blue economy, while continuing its vital conservation, education, and collaboration work to protect and restore our ocean.

To learn more about investing in the ocean, visit ocean.org .

About Ocean Wise

Ocean Wise is a global conservation organization on a mission to build communities that take meaningful action to protect and restore our ocean. Through research, education, innovation, and collaboration, we are turning the tide on three major ocean challenges: plastic pollution, overfishing and climate change. By creating communities of concern that include industries, governments, and everyday citizens, we create a future where our ocean and the people who depend on it can thrive. Ocean Wise is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with work reaching over two dozen countries around the globe.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8583e00e-7c80-48af-afdd-890614b71af6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953d6b53-ec60-4f8d-9c69-f89d0596a597

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a68166-9d04-42e5-8977-ab6055d5c35d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d066128f-cf80-4850-bae7-d70413ec57a0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6c7e7bd-f2d7-4756-9721-d4e46b5da55d