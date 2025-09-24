European Cybersecurity Leader Heimdal Partners with Montreal’s Fusion Cyber Group to Expand Across Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heimdal Security, a leading European provider of unified, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with Montreal-based Fusion Cyber Group to deliver its integrated platform to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.

This strategic partnership addresses a growing industry challenge of agent fatigue. Many Managed Service Providers (MSPs) struggle with multiple dashboards, alerts, and tools that don’t integrate effectively. Heimdal’s unified platform eliminates this complexity, helping MSPs reduce risk while improving efficiency.

Solving Agent Fatigue with a Unified Platform

Fusion Cyber Group spent four months testing Heimdal’s consolidated approach, which offers up to 12 layers of protection in a single lightweight agent and dashboard. By replacing multiple vendors with Heimdal, Fusion simplified its own managed services operations.

“Consolidating with Heimdal’s platform not only solved this for us,” said Di Pisa, CEO of Fusion Cyber Group. “Now, as a distributor, we’re bringing this operational simplicity and multi-layered protection to partners and SMBs across Canada.”

Supporting Canadian SMBs with Stronger Defences

Fusion Cyber Group specializes in serving Canadian organizations with 10–500 endpoints. The company also stands apart with a financially-backed cybersecurity guarantee, covering incident response, containment, and business recovery if a protected client experiences a breach.

This commitment ensures SMBs can access enterprise-grade protection with predictable costs and guaranteed outcomes.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity in One Solution

Heimdal consolidates multiple security layers into one unified platform, including:

Endpoint Security;

Network Security;

Cloud Security;

Identity & Data Security;

Vulnerability Management;

Privileged Access Management;

Email and Collaboration Security;

Threat Hunting;

Unified Endpoint Management;

24x7 Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR).

By reducing complexity and vendor sprawl, Heimdal allows MSPs and SMBs to strengthen their defences while lowering operational overhead.

Expanding into the Canadian Market

“This partnership represents a strategic expansion into the Canadian market while solving a fundamental operational challenge that affects MSP efficiency worldwide,” said Jesper Frederiksen, CEO of Heimdal Security.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal now serves more than 16,000 customers globally. Fusion Cyber Group, established in 1985 and specializing in cybersecurity since 2015, brings decades of credibility, technical depth, and a team of experts certified in CEH, OSCP, PNPT, CISSP, and CISA.

“Heimdal’s unified platform allows us to deliver a higher level of protection to our SMB customers while dramatically improving efficiency,” added Daniel Di Pisa. “By streamlining operations, we can respond faster and investigate incidents more thoroughly—keeping our clients secure.”

About Fusion Cyber Group

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Montreal, Fusion Cyber Group is a Canadian Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), IT services provider, and value-added distributor. Fusion protects SMBs and co-managed enterprises across Canada with a financially-backed cybersecurity guarantee that includes incident response, containment, and recovery.

Services include:

Managed 24/7 Security Monitoring & Threat Containment (SOC);

Managed Extended Detection and Response (MDR/MXDR);

Detection and Response (MDR/MXDR); Advanced Endpoint Protection (NGAV, EDR);

Ransomware Prevention;

DNS Protection;

Advanced vulnerability and risk management;

Zero Trust Security (ZTNA, SASE, Application Control);

Privileged Access Controls;

Security Information & Events Management (SIEM);

Immutable Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions;

Security Awareness Training;

Cloud & Identity Threat Detection & Response (XDR);

Dark Web Monitoring;

Email Protection & Fraud Prevention;

Predictive Breach Defense;

Penetration Testing;

Digital Forensics (DFIR);

Cybersecurity Guarantee.

For more information, visit fusioncyber.ca.

About Heimdal Security

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal Security provides a unified command-and-control cybersecurity platform for CISOs, IT administrators, and MSPs. Its solutions reduce alert fatigue and enhance defences across the IT estate, spanning:

Endpoint & Network Security;

Data, Cloud, and Identity Security;

Vulnerability Management;

Privileged Access Management;

Email & Collaboration Security;

Threat Hunting;

Unified Endpoint Management.



Heimdal empowers organizations worldwide to strengthen security while simplifying operations. The company serves over 16,000 customers in more than 60 countries.

For more information, visit heimdalsecurity.com.

Contact:

Paolo Taffari

514 336-5862

ptaffari@fusioncyber.ca