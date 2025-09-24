Zicklin Contracting Expands NYC Sidewalk Repair Services to Ensure DOT Compliance

NEW YORK, NY , Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zicklin Contracting, a family-owned general contracting firm established in 1987, today announced the expansion of its NYC sidewalk repair and violation remediation services. This corporate initiative is designed to support property owners across all five boroughs in addressing Department of Transportation (DOT) sidewalk violations, ensuring compliance while enhancing pedestrian safety.

Meeting a Growing Need

New York City property owners face mounting challenges when it comes to sidewalk maintenance, including fines, liability risks, and the complexity of DOT regulations. Zicklin Contracting’s expanded services address these issues through a streamlined approach that guarantees code-compliant sidewalks within 2–7 business days.

“Sidewalk violations create unnecessary financial and legal stress for property owners,” said Michael Zicklin, Operations Director at Zicklin Contracting. “By expanding our sidewalk repair NYC services, we are helping clients eliminate violations quickly and restore sidewalks that protect both pedestrians and property values.”

Comprehensive Sidewalk Solutions

The expanded services include full sidewalk reconstruction, ADA-compliant installations, tree root damage repair, curb removal, and emergency stabilization. All projects are completed with permits included and backed by a 100% guarantee of DOT violation removal.

“Our team has successfully completed more than 6,500 projects across New York City without a failed DOT inspection,” said David Rosen, Senior Project Manager at Zicklin Contracting. “Property owners can count on our expertise to resolve violations and ensure compliance without delays.”

Launch of NYCSidewalkViolations.com

To complement these services, Zicklin Contracting has launched NYCSidewalkViolations.com, a dedicated online portal offering property owners step-by-step guidance, transparent pricing, and resources for navigating NYC’s compliance requirements.

“Education is as important as repair work,” added Michael Zicklin. “Through our new platform, we are giving property owners the tools and information they need to make informed decisions and act quickly when violations occur.”

Commitment to Community and Safety

With millions of pedestrians using sidewalks daily, Zicklin Contracting’s services go beyond compliance, contributing to safer neighborhoods and stronger infrastructure across the city. The company’s reliable NYC sidewalk repair solutions reduce pedestrian accidents, improve accessibility, and enhance community appearance.

About Zicklin Contracting

Founded in 1987, Zicklin Contracting is a licensed, bonded, and insured family-owned contracting firm specializing in sidewalk repair NYC, building violation remediation, waterproofing, and home renovations. The company operates throughout New York City, as well as Nassau and Westchester counties. With a 4.9-star customer rating and a 100% success rate on DOT inspections, Zicklin Contracting has established itself as a trusted leader in the contracting industry for over 37 years.





