Service Experts Reminds Homeowners to Schedule Furnace Tune-Ups on National Tune-Up Day, September 25

RICHARDSON, TX, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With colder weather approaching, Service Experts reminds homeowners that September 25 is National Tune-Up Day, an ideal time to schedule a professional furnace inspection before winter sets in.

Regular maintenance of heating systems is essential for efficiency, safety, and longevity. An annual tune-up can prevent unexpected breakdowns, reduce energy costs, and ensure safe operation throughout the heating season.

Key Benefits of Furnace Tune-Ups:

Prevent Breakdowns: Routine inspections identify and address potential issues, reducing the likelihood of costly repairs and extending the furnace's lifespan.

Lower Energy Bills: A well-maintained system operates more efficiently, reducing energy consumption and lowering heating and cooling bills.

Maintain Warranty Coverage: Many manufacturers require annual maintenance by a licensed professional to keep warranties valid.

Ensure Safe Operation: Technicians inspect gas lines for leaks, check combustion on boilers and gas furnaces, and verify ventilation systems to ensure safe operation.

Protect Against Carbon Monoxide Leaks: Tune-ups help identify and prevent safety risks like cracked heat exchangers, a common cause of carbon monoxide exposure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unintentional carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning results in over 100,000 emergency department visits and more than 400 deaths each year in the United States. CO is an odorless, colorless gas produced by burning fuel in furnaces, vehicles, stoves, lanterns, and grills. When inhaled, it can cause symptoms ranging from headaches and dizziness to death.

Regular furnace tune-ups are essential for ensuring safe operation. Technicians inspect gas lines for leaks, check combustion on boilers and gas furnaces, and verify ventilation systems. These steps help identify and prevent safety risks such as cracked heat exchangers, a common cause of CO exposure.

Seasonal Maintenance Tips:

Schedule HVAC Maintenance Twice a Year: Once in the spring for cooling systems and once in the fall for heating.

Replace Air Filters Regularly: Inexpensive fiberglass filters may need monthly replacement, while higher-quality pleated filters can last longer. Homes with pets, allergies, or high dust levels may require more frequent changes.

In addition to scheduling a furnace tune-up, Service Experts recommends sealing air leaks, setting thermostats properly, and ensuring air vents are not blocked. Together, these steps can lower utility bills, keep homes more comfortable, and reduce unexpected breakdowns.

“Just like a car, your HVAC system needs regular maintenance to run at its best,” said Jackie Vayo, Senior Director of Field Training. “An annual tune-up not only helps reduce energy bills but also extends equipment life and protects your family’s safety.”

For total peace of mind, Service Experts offers their Maintenance+ membership, which includes seasonal tune-ups, priority service, and discounts—helping families save money while knowing their home is protected.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of millions of homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with approximately 80 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves 2,500+ homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts, visit ServiceExperts.com