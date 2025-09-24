Choosing the Right SUV: Why Lifestyle Matters

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SUV has forever changed the automotive industry, converting drivers who never imagined themselves in a truck into lifelong owners. But with so many options on the market, how do you know which one is right for you?

James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications at Kia America, says lifestyle plays a big role in the decision.

“People often think all SUVs and crossovers are the same, but they are not. Traditional SUVs are built on truck platforms and are designed for towing and off-road capability. Crossovers share more with cars, which means better fuel economy and a smoother ride,” Bell said.

The SUV segment continues to evolve with gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models now widely available. For example, the Kia Sportage is offered in all three versions, showing how a single model can be adapted for drivers who want efficiency, capability or a balance of both.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all SUV. Some are built for families; others for road trips or city driving. The trick is finding the one that makes sense for how you’ll really use it,” Bell said.

Industry analysts point out that new and redesigned SUVs are arriving with more choices in powertrains, including hybrid and fully electric models. That means shoppers will have more opportunities than ever to find the right fit for their needs.