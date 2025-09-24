Kajeet Unveils Annual K-12 Student Online Activity Report — Revealing How Technology Is Shaping Student Learning

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet® today announced the release of its 2025 K-12 Student Online Activity Report, analyzing how students used technology for learning across its school district partners over the last academic year. The report offers a comprehensive, year-in-review look at when and how students are using district-issued connectivity for tech-enabled learning—insights district leaders can use to guide policy and investment decisions.

Findings show that the educational sites most frequently visited by students include their school websites and learning management system (LMS) platforms, as well as a host of renowned learning tools across a variety of categories, including literacy, math, gamified learning, and more.

The report also reveals that students conduct the majority of online learning outside of regular school hours, underscoring the critical importance of ensuring these students have consistent Internet access at home and in their communities to fully support their educational needs.

“Each year, the data we release serves as a trusted resource for ed tech decisionmakers,” said Landon Garner, President of Kajeet. “Districts want clarity on what students really use for learning—and when. This year’s data proves that having access to safe, reliable Internet after school hours is a foundation for equity and achievement.”

This year’s report also places a focus on student safety. While attempts to reach non-instructional destinations are common, districts use CIPA-compliant filtering, granular policies, and real-time insights to block such website domains—keeping learners safe and on-task.

“For districts, having visibility into top domains, denied attempts, and after-hours trends enables them to fine-tune policy to instruction—not the other way around,” said Morgan Lloyd, VP of Public Sector & Channel at Kajeet and former K-12 educator.

The analysis featured in this report leverages the Kajeet Sentinel® platform—used across Wi-Fi hotspots, LTE-embedded devices, and bus Wi‑Fi—to identify trends, inform filtering policies, and automate reporting to stakeholders. The data used in the creation of this report does not include PII (personally identifiable information) but rather looks at trends at a high level in aggregate.

Education leaders are invited to explore the complete findings for actionable, year-round usage data that equips them to deliver safe, equitable connectivity.

Availability

The full report, an abridged version, and an on-demand webinar showcasing findings are available now at 2024-2025 Student Online Activity

