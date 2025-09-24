Atlanta and Chicago Shine in OAG’s 2025 Megahubs Rankings

Chicago, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAG, the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2025, its tenth annual ranking of the world’s most connected airports based on destinations served and scheduled connections on the busiest day in global aviation between September 2024 and August 2025.

This year’s report highlights the continuing strength of North America’s leading hubs, with both Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) featuring in the global Top 10.

Chicago O’Hare has climbed two places to become the seventh most connected airport worldwide. A 17% growth in connections and the addition of 15 new destinations have helped it regain ground in the global ranking. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, already the world’s largest airport by seat capacity, has also strengthened its position. After ranking 11th last year, ATL has re-entered the global Top 10, securing eighth place in 2025. The airport added eight new destinations and achieved a 14% increase in potential connections over the past year.

In the U.S. Domestic Top 25, the leading airports remain the same as in 2024, though the order has shifted. Chicago O’Hare (ORD) has reclaimed the No. 1 spot, narrowly surpassing Atlanta after the two shared first place last year. On July 18, 2025, the busiest day for domestic travel in the United States, ORD offered more potential connections than ATL, serving 214 domestic destinations, nine more than in 2024. Atlanta ranks second, maintaining its role as a vital hub for Delta Air Lines. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) holds steady in third place, while Denver (DEN) advances from fifth to fourth, moving ahead of Charlotte Douglas (CLT), which now sits in fifth.

Since OAG’s first Megahubs report in 2015, Atlanta has consistently held eighth place relative to the world’s most internationally connected airports, while Chicago O’Hare has dropped from a notional second to seventh as other hubs have rapidly expanded their global connections.

“Chicago O’Hare and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson continue to play a vital role in connecting travelers across North America and the world,” said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG. “Their ability to expand destinations and connections underscores their importance in shaping the region’s aviation network.”

