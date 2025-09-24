Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Size Worth USD 42.17 Billion by 2034 Rising Demand for Ablation and Monitoring Systems Spurs Growth

Ottawa, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atrial fibrillation devices market size was estimated at USD 11.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase from USD 13.03 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 42.17 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 13.97% from 2025 to 2034. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment options.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3950

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Highlights

North America dominated the atrial fibrillation devices market by holding more than 40% of market share in 2024.

By product, the EP ablation catheters segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest market share in 2024.



Market Size and Growth

Market Size in 2024: USD 11,410 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 13,030 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 42,170 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 13.97%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Europe

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Overview

What an Atrial Fibrillation Devices?

The market of atrial fibrillation devices is specialized in a variety of high-tech medical equipment aimed at the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of atrial fibrillation, which is a typical cardiac arrhythmia that develops in the atria of the heart. Such devices are ablation catheters, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) devices, and sophisticated monitor devices, which are particularly important to minimize risks of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest related to AF.

The market has been growing tremendously owing to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the world, aging people, and growing information on early diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias. Positive healthcare policy, rising investment in cardiac care facilities, and the rising demands of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes continue to drive the growth of the market.

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Opportunity

What is an Opportunity for the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

The increased indications of the atrial fibrillation devices market are one of the biggest opportunities in the market since it has greatly increased the usage of the devices. The prescription of AF devices was applied to severe and high-risk arrhythmia patients. Nevertheless, due to continued clinical trials and regulatory acceptance, these devices are currently advised in patients earlier in the disease course, with comorbidities like diabetes or hypertension, or other specific risk factors like family history or lifestyle diseases.

In addition, the competitive landscape is encouraging the introduction of new devices that are aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and providing minimally invasive solutions and options, which makes the market a field to explore and innovate.

➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/atrial-fibrillation-devices-market

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

The market of atrial fibrillation devices is subject to severe constraints following the lack of access to health care and optimal provision of therapy. Patients in most of the regions, especially those in low and middle-income nations, are unable to get access to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, early diagnosis, and special cardiology care. This kind of gap often results in underdiagnosis or later diagnosis, thereby exposing the patient to the possibility of such complications as stroke or heart failure.

Besides, the issue of patient education is not feasible; in rural settings, there are no adequate therapeutic interventions, and there are no ready cardiologists to manage atrial fibrillation. This hesitancy retards the market introduction of new devices and limits the growth opportunities, which highlights a deeper need to boost awareness efforts, training programs, and healthcare accessibility enhancement.

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Report Coverage



Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 11.41 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 13.03 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 28.99 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 42.17 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 13.97% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 3.91 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 12.89 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, End-use, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Atricure Inc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and others



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Case Study: Adoption of Advanced Atrial Fibrillation Devices in U.S. Hospitals



A leading multi-specialty hospital system in the United States faced a growing number of patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AF), reflecting national trends where nearly 12 million Americans are projected to have AF by 2030. Traditional treatment approaches—antiarrhythmic drugs and open-heart procedures—were proving limited due to recurrence rates, patient reluctance for invasive surgeries, and long hospital stays.



Challenge



The hospital sought to:

Reduce AF-related complications such as stroke and heart failure.

Improve procedural success rates and shorten recovery times.

Align with payer expectations on cost-effectiveness while meeting patient demand for minimally invasive treatment.



Solution



The hospital invested in next-generation EP ablation catheters and mapping & recording systems from Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson’s Biosense Webster division. These devices allowed for precise ablation targeting abnormal atrial tissue and real-time 3D mapping of cardiac electrical activity. In parallel, implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) were deployed to track arrhythmias post-procedure, enabling early detection of AF recurrence.



Implementation Strategy



Trained 20+ electrophysiologists in advanced catheter ablation and mapping system use.

Established a dedicated cardiac electrophysiology lab , integrated with AI-powered monitoring dashboards.

, integrated with AI-powered monitoring dashboards. Partnered with Medtronic to use implantable loop recorders for long-term monitoring.



Outcomes (12-Month Period)



Procedure Success Rate: Catheter ablation success increased from 62% (with older systems) to 78% at one-year follow-up.

Catheter ablation success increased from 62% (with older systems) to at one-year follow-up. Hospital Stay Reduction: Average post-ablation stay reduced from 3.2 days to 1.5 days , lowering overall treatment costs.

Average post-ablation stay reduced from 3.2 days to , lowering overall treatment costs. Stroke Risk Reduction: Patients monitored with ICMs showed 22% lower incidence of AF-related strokes due to timely interventions.

Patients monitored with ICMs showed due to timely interventions. Patient Satisfaction: Over 85% of patients reported higher satisfaction due to minimally invasive procedures and faster recovery.



Key Insights



Hospitals adopting ablation catheters and advanced mapping systems see measurable improvements in patient outcomes.

Post-procedure monitoring with implantable devices plays a critical role in reducing complications.

Investment in specialized EP labs strengthens hospital reputation and attracts referrals, further boosting revenue.



Conclusion



This case illustrates how the integration of advanced atrial fibrillation devices—specifically ablation catheters, mapping systems, and implantable monitors—can transform patient care. It highlights a clear ROI for hospitals, driven by improved clinical outcomes, reduced treatment costs, and stronger patient trust.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

What is the U.S. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. atrial fibrillation devices market size accounted for USD 3.91 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.89 billion by 2034, growing at a notable CAGR of 14.19% from 2025 to 2034

How North America Dominated the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

North America dominated the Market in 2024, as a consequence of the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, which is one of the most prevalent heart rhythm issues in the area. The support of an aging population, sedentary living, the increase in obesity, and the development of chronic diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, have fueled the sudden rise in AF cases. This prevalence explosion has increased the demand for advanced AF devices directly in terms of diagnosis and treatment.

Good reimbursement policies, a well-developed healthcare system, and increased patient awareness are further strengthening the leadership of the market in the region.

Why is Europe the Fastest-Growing market in the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

Europe is expected to grow at a notable pace in the Market throughout the predicted timeframe, due to its exceptional focus on research and clinical trials in the field of cardiology. Most of the European nations are major centers of clinical research on AF, which not only proves the safety and efficacy of the new equipment but also expedites the regulatory process and its application.

The proactive attitude of the region towards the education and awareness programs about patients has led to the early diagnosis and motivates the patients to consider new treatment methods. Also, the European healthcare systems have been gradual in integrating innovative AF devices, and this has been aided by government programs that have focused on preventive care and quality cardiac treatment.

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

Why did the EP Ablation Catheters Segment Dominate the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

The EP ablation catheters segment dominated the atrial fibrillation devices market in 2024 and is known to be effective and technologically developed quickly. The ablation catheters used to treat atrial fibrillation in patients have gained popularity among health care providers in that they are directly used to treat atrial fibrillation, as they directly aid in treating atrial fibrillation by directly targeting the defective or abnormal tissue in the atria, which causes irregular electrical signals and thus restores the normal heart rhythm. The therapy has also become more appealing to physicians and patients since the complications have been minimized and the recovery period has been reduced with these advancements.

The mapping and recording systems segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing demand for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment measures. As atrial fibrillation is one of the most prevalent forms of arrhythmia globally, precise mapping of cardiac abnormal electrical activity has become a pillar in the effectiveness of the intervention.

Recording and mapping systems enable the electrophysiologists to visualize and identify the very areas within the atria producing irregular signals that allow the procedure to be more specific and effective with ablation. Moreover, with the aging of the world population and the growing rate of comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes, the need to introduce complex diagnostic solutions is on the rise.

End-use Insights

Why did the hospital segment lead the market in 2024?

The hospital segment led the IT infrastructure management tools market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, motivated by its elaborate infrastructure, access to high-level medical technologies, and well-trained medical practitioners.

Hospitals are generally fitted with the latest electrophysiology laboratories, the latest ablation machines, and implantable device units so that they offer an extensive selection of atrial fibrillation management under one roof. They also possess well-trained electrophysiologists and cardiologists, who are trained to handle complex arrhythmias, conduct catheter ablation surgeries, and implant sophisticated cardiac devices. This funding enables the hospitals to increase their treatment capacity, hire top-tier specialists, and invest in the latest equipment.

The cardiac centers segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, as the cardiac centers segment is dedicated to heart-related disorders. Cardiac centres have highly skilled cardiologists, electro physiologists, and surgeons who are highly trained in complicated cardiac care, especially in complex surgeries like catheter ablation, pacemaker implantation, and device-based management of arrhythmia.

The centers aim to offer patient-centered care that has fewer waiting periods, treatment plans that are extremely personalized, and the newest technologies. The growing popularity of the use of specialized cardiac facilities is driven by the promise of quality care offered to the patient, but it is focused and based on an environment devoted solely to heart health.

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Top Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Atricure Inc

Microport Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG



Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Recent Developments

In August 2023, GE Healthcare declared a new, highly developed clinical support system called CardioVision for atrial fibrillation. This new system is allowing accuracy in care and patient-centeredness towards better treatment. (Source: https://www.gehealthcare.com)



In July 2023, Biosense Webster, the main player in the field of treatment and diagnosis of heart rhythm disorders, declared the introduction of a new catheter in order to map complicated cardiac arrhythmias in the US. Optrell Mapping Catheter TrueRef Technology was registered by the United States FDA in 2022. (Source: https://citoday.com)



In May 2023, Bayer revealed that it was granted a fast-track clearance by the United States FDA regarding the asundexian Atrial fibrillation program. Atrial fibrillation, stroke, and systemic embolism are also likely to be expected in the treatment of the drug. ( Source: https://www.bayer.com)



Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE)

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices



By End-use

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3950

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market: Explore how innovative therapies are advancing treatment outcomes for atrial fibrillation patients

➡️ Electrophysiology Devices Market: Learn how cutting-edge devices are enabling precise diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias

➡️ Medical Devices Market: See how evolving technologies are driving innovation and efficiency across the global healthcare landscape

➡️ Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Understand how advanced devices are improving heart rhythm control and patient quality of life

➡️ Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market: Discover how minimally invasive devices are reducing stroke risk in atrial fibrillation patients

➡️ Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: Track how real-time monitoring tools are transforming arrhythmia detection and management

➡️ Cardiac Ablation Market: Explore how ablation technologies are reshaping the treatment of complex heart rhythm disorders

➡️ Wearable Cardiac Devices Market: Learn how connected wearables are empowering patients with continuous cardiac monitoring

➡️ Pain Management Devices Market: See how non-invasive devices are revolutionizing chronic pain therapy and patient comfort

➡️ Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Discover how advanced devices are enhancing minimally invasive heart procedures

➡️ Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Analyze how digital platforms are driving personalized, real-time healthcare monitoring

➡️ External Pacemaker Market: Understand how external pacing solutions provide life-saving cardiac rhythm support

➡️ Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Explore how sustainable reprocessing is lowering costs and promoting eco-friendly healthcare

➡️ Cardiac Monitoring Market: Learn how advanced monitoring technologies are improving early detection and cardiac care outcomes