Scintilla Network and Vesta Investment Partner to Provide Fractionalized Real Estate in Dubai





24th September 2025, Dubai United Arab Emirates: Scintilla Network, a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licensed by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide Broker/Dealer and Exchange services, has partnered with Vesta, a leading real estate tokenization platform with over $100M USD in investments planned across 10 active global markets, including the U.S and Hong Kong. The partnership aims to unlock fractionalized real estate investment opportunities in the UAE.

The initiative will feature a curated portfolio of UAE properties, available to both institutional and retail investors, with the opportunity for retail investors to enter the market from just AED 2000.

Founded in January 2023 by CEO Rony Dahan, Vesta was created with the mission of making real estate more accessible, liquid, and globally investable. With extensive experience in investment management at global firms such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Rony combines traditional finance expertise with fintech innovation to simplify real estate investing. Through the platform, investors can build tailored portfolios in “just a few clicks, accessing projects aligned with their financial goals.

The marketplace enables investors to buy and sell fractional property shares seamlessly, anytime and anywhere. Returns can be generated through rental income and property value appreciation, while all property management is handled end-to-end, ensuring a hassle-free investment experience with a product that has been successful in other markets.

Scintilla Network, established in 2022 and led by founder and CEO Tim Popplewell, was one of the first entities to receive both broker/dealer and exchange licenses from VARA. Following a successful management buy-out in the last quarter of 2024, Scintilla has developed a cutting-edge platform delivering on-chain solutions and services that aim to make investments more inclusive, accessible, and efficient. Originally developed within DLA Piper, Scintilla is driving a transformative shift in the financial landscape. Bringing diverse asset classes on-chain, offering secure, licensed fractional products, and establishing itself as a trusted leader in the virtual asset market.

This strategic collaboration brings together Vesta and Scintilla’s industry and regulatory expertise, offering investors a fully compliant, secure, and transparent investment journey. By adhering to global regulatory standards, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for real estate distribution models with a compliance-first approach.

Together, Scintilla and Vesta aim to create new avenues for real estate investment in the UAE, delivering attractive yields and capital appreciation opportunities across multi million-dirham properties in Dubai, the wider Emirates, and international markets.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in the future of real estate investment. Vesta has led the way internationally, and it is exciting that they now call Dubai home. By combining Scintilla’s regulatory expertise with Vesta’s industry-leading products, we are reshaping how real estate assets are owned and traded. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of aligning technology with global regulatory standards to bring exciting products to market that customers can invest in with confidence.” – Tim Popplewell, Founder & CEO of Scintilla Network

“In the United States, Vesta has already tokenized over a hundred projects. Riding that momentum, I (Rony Dahan) came to GITEX last October. Once I had returned to Miami, I received dozens of calls, all saying the same thing: “Come back to Dubai.” I followed my instinct and relocated Vesta, one of the best decisions of my life.” Says Rony Dahan, Founder & CEO of Vesta Investment. “Then we met Scintilla. The puzzle clicked into place: they bring experience, regulatory know-how, and an extensive network in Dubai.

“Some partnerships may seem unlikely, like watermelon and feta, until you try them together and the fit is obvious. Vesta × Scintilla is exactly that: energy, tech, regulation, and the drive to change the game. We now have a partner who supports us, fights alongside us, and gives us the framework to go faster and further.”

As an introductory offer, new investors who join the waitlist will receive AED 100 towards their first token purchase (KYC required).

Waitlist now open: https://www.vestacapital.io/scintilla/uae-waitlist

The credit will be applied toward platform fees, limited to one per user, non-cash, and valid for seven days after approval. Eligibility and jurisdictional restrictions apply.

About Scintilla

Scintilla is an institutional-grade tokenization platform transforming how the world creates, manages, and trades virtual assets. Developed out of the global law firm DLA Piper and fully licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for both broker/dealer and exchange, Scintilla combines regulatory expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable solutions. From asset creation to trading, Scintilla offers a full spectrum of services tailored to asset owners, issuers, and investors. Bridging traditional finance with the digital future and unlocking new avenues for liquidity and financial inclusion.

About Vesta

Vesta Investment is transforming real estate by making property ownership accessible to everyone. Through innovative fractional investing, Vesta offers secure, transparent, and hassle-free opportunities to build wealth in premium real estate markets worldwide. Vesta is a Dubai-based platform that lets you invest in premium real estate through blockchain tokenization, making ownership accessible, secure, and transparent.

