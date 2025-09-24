Scope Expands to Telegram Bot: Faster, Safer Scam Detection for Solana Meme Coin Traders

New York NY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launcher, the pioneering platform for launching and protecting meme coin traders on Solana, today announced the official release of the Scope Telegram Bot, the next evolution of its trusted scam detection tool. Following the successful debut of Scope for Chrome, which gave traders X-ray vision into token safety from their browsers, Scope is now available directly inside Telegram – faster, safer, and even more convenient.

During a successful free trial, traders ran tens of thousands of scans, with the most active user completing over 5,000 checks. The results speak for themselves: by integrating Scope into their workflows, traders reported an average 30% increase in profits, proving its real-world impact in protecting capital and spotting scams early.

“Scope is more than a scanner – it’s a shield for traders,” said Wasabi, CEO of Rocket Launcher. “By moving into Telegram, we’ve combined speed, accessibility, and security into one package. And this is just the beginning – big things are coming.”

Unlike browser-based tool, the Scope Telegram Bot prioritizes speed, mobility, and user safety. Traders don’t need to connect a wallet or expose sensitive data – instead, they can scan tokens instantly and pay in SOL or Telegram Stars, making Scope both secure and flexible.

Key Upgrades Since Trial:

Expanded Databases : Broader coverage of on-chain data for higher accuracy.

: Broader coverage of on-chain data for higher accuracy. Smarter Algorithms : Optimized risk scoring to catch scams faster and reduce false positives.

: Optimized risk scoring to catch scams faster and reduce false positives. Battle-Tested Reliability : Trial results validated by thousands of traders under real conditions.

: Trial results validated by thousands of traders under real conditions. Community Feedback: Direct input from early adopters shaped the improved release version.

Scope now offers simple pay-per-scan subscription plans:

50 scans → 0.2 SOL

200 scans → 0.65 SOL

1,000 scans → 2 SOL

Rocket Launcher continues to enhance Scope with more integrations and advanced analytics, further cementing its role as the essential safety tool for Solana traders.

Try Scope Telegram Bot now and join the community on X or in Telegram.

About Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is the ultimate tool for effortlessly launching your meme coin. For just 0.001 SOL, you can generate an idea and an image, then launch it in just a few clicks on Raydium — no coding or complex setup required. Your token is sent directly to Raydium, bypassing bonding curves, with 0 SOL required for liquidity pools, thanks to our v3 liquidity pools. Plus, memes are generated based on top-performing meme coins, ensuring you're always on-trend. Available now on Solana, Rocket Launcher makes launching a meme coin as easy as saying pump.

To learn more, visit Rocket Launcher Website | X | Telegram

