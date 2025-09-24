daGama to Launch $DGMA Token on September 25





daGama prepares for its token generation event after a year of growth that included Galxe Starboard leadership, multi-chain expansion and partner campaigns.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- daGama, the Real World Locations (RWL) discovery app with no fake reviews, will launch its long-awaited utility token $DGMA on September 25 at 7:00 AM UTC. Marking a significant step forward for the project's growth, it will initially be available on MEXC and Gate. $DGMA will power the whole daGama ecosystem with a fixed supply of 700 million, forming the foundation for how the platform will operate and grow in the future.

The $DGMA token will sit at the heart of daGama’s Post & Earn system, which allows users to earn rewards for sharing genuine recommendations — whether it’s a small café, a local museum or a favorite theater. Beyond these contributions, the token will also give the community a role in governance, provide staking opportunities and connect activity across the platform’s growing set of blockchains.

According to the team, the launch signals the beginning of a broader economy that supports daGama’s Real World Locations vision.

Progress Made Before TGE

Over the past year, daGama has rolled out several projects that helped it grow steadily. Its Airdrop Season One campaign drew thousands of people and set the stage for a larger community.

daGama is currently leading on Galxe’s Starboard, where more than 2,000 contributors are actively sharing insights, guides, deep dives, and even project-related memes on X — all while earning Aura.

Meanwhile, daGama expanded onto multiple chains, adding Arbitrum and Monad, and making the app compatible with over 50 wallets such as MetaMask, OKX Wallet, SafePal, Coin98 and Bitget — designed to simplify onboarding for users worldwide. The team also partnered with groups like SafePal, Linea and 1inch to run campaigns that introduced new challenges and rewards.

The project participated in the Launchdrop with ChainGPT. It also joined podcasts and AMAs with Sui, Bitget, Tangem, DappRadar, the TON Community, Bitcoin.com and others. These initiatives helped prepare the community for the Token Generation Event.

Why $DGMA Matters

Through the Token Generation Event, daGama sets the stage for wider use of its Post & Earn model. The token ties together different parts of the platform: incentivizing content creation, securing governance through DAO structures and enabling cross-chain participation.

Introducing a fixed supply of 700 million $DGMA tokens creates a foundation for long-term stability and growth. As more users and partners join, the token is designed to bring together different parts of the platform.

The TGE on September 25 is the first step in a longer journey. daGama’s roadmap includes scaling its anti-fraud systems, improving its recommendation system (which uses AI to suggest restaurants, museums and other places based on user preferences), and launching new community quests in partnership with established Web3 platforms.

daGama also notes that listings on MEXC and Gate will make $DGMA available worldwide from day one, so anyone can begin participating in the ecosystem right away.

About daGama

daGama is a Real World Locations (RWL) app that allows users to earn rewards by recommending restaurants, cafes, museums, theaters and more. Built at the intersection of blockchain, AI and DAO governance, daGama uses a Post-and-Earn model supported by a Multi-Level Anti-Fake System (MLAFS) and AI-driven personalization. The platform has strategic partnerships across the Web3 ecosystem, including Arbitrum, Sui, Magic Eden and Bitget.

