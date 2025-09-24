Pluristyx and Solesis Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Organoid and Cell Therapy Solutions

SEATTLE and TELFORD, Pa., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx, Inc. and Solesis, LLC today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing their strategic collaboration. The primary objective is to optimize a combination of technologies to provide researchers with standardized, reliable, reproducible tools, addressing a critical need in the application of pluripotent stem cells for research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Specifically, the collaboration combines unique strengths of both companies:

Solesis’ Hydralese ® biomaterial scaffolds and transfection processes and reagents and,

biomaterial scaffolds and transfection processes and reagents and, Pluristyx’s market-leading induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), mRNA technology, and PluriForm™ Organoid Kit for rapid and reliable generation of thousands of uniform pluripotent aggregates made from Ready-to-Differentiate® cells.

The partnership will initially focus on the co-development and commercialization of innovative, standardized organoid kits for the research and diagnostics markets. Further, the companies will engage in joint product development and marketing efforts, including shared publications, scientific conference presentations, and other promotional activities to highlight the performance of these next-generation research and clinical solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Solesis. Combining Ready-to-Differentiate® cells with Hydralese® technology will enable us to deliver powerful, standardized tools and kits that accelerate research and discovery," said Dr. Benjamin Fryer, CEO of Pluristyx. "This collaboration will support the entire field using pluripotent stem cells."

Marc Hendriks, Vice President, Corporate Development from Solesis added, "This strategic alliance with Pluristyx represents a pivotal moment. By integrating our unique biomaterial and transfection technologies with their pluripotent stem cell technologies, we can address critical needs for reproducibility and scale in organoid development and other areas of regenerative medicine. Together, we look forward to launching co-branded solutions and exploring new opportunities that support therapy development."

Meet Us at Meeting on the Mesa

Leadership from both Pluristyx and Solesis will be attending the upcoming Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The companies are currently accepting meeting requests to discuss this collaboration and their respective technology platforms. To schedule a meeting with Pluristyx, please contact Dr. Priya Baraniak (priya@pluristyx.com) and for Solesis, contact Ian Burdick (ian.burdick@solesis.com).

About Pluristyx, Inc.

Pluristyx is dedicated to enabling the development of next-generation cell-based tools and therapies. Its PluriKit™, PluriForm™ Organoids, and PluriBank™ stem cells streamline developers' path to the clinic. Pluristyx’s iPSC lines, backed by a registered FDA Drug Master File, are available "off-the-shelf" along with comprehensive support services to accelerate the creation of novel diagnostics, screening tools, and curative treatments. For more information, visit www.pluristyx.com.

About Solesis, LLC

Solesis is a leader specializing in biomaterials for the life sciences industry. Operating through its subsidiaries Secant Group, Polyzen, Charter Medical and SanaVita Medical, Solesis develops and manufactures critical components and technologies for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in Telford, Pennsylvania, Solesis employs more than 450 people across seven production facilities located in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.solesis.com.

