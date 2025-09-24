Material Shrinkage-Reducing Agents Market Report 2025-2033: Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Shrinkage-Reducing Agents Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.



The global material shrinkage-reducing agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by increasing construction activity across both developed and developing economies, growing demand for high-durability concrete, and the need to reduce cracking and improve dimensional stability in concrete structures.

Shrinkage-reducing agents (SRAs) are widely used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects to minimize the volumetric changes in concrete, enhancing long-term performance and lifecycle cost efficiency. As sustainability and quality standards tighten, the market is witnessing higher demand for specialty chemical additives that enhance concrete durability without compromising mechanical strength.

The material shrinkage-reducing agents market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on product innovation, regional expansion, and sustainability-driven R&D. In 2024, BASF SE, Sika AG, and Mapei S.p.A. led the market, offering a broad range of SRAs for both structural and decorative concrete applications. GCP Applied Technologies, now part of Saint-Gobain, strengthened its position through synergies in concrete admixture technologies.

Euclid Chemical Company and Fosroc International Ltd. focused on project-based sales and technical support for complex infrastructure applications. Companies such as RPM International Inc., Imerys S.A., and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. invested in formulation improvements aimed at performance enhancement and environmental compliance. Competitive differentiation is increasingly based on chemical innovation, mix design compatibility, and sustainability certifications, as end users seek to balance cost, durability, and compliance requirements.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global market, driven by high construction activity in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The rapid expansion of urban infrastructure, coupled with supportive government policies promoting durable and sustainable construction, has fueled regional demand. North America and Europe followed, with established demand in infrastructure renovation and adherence to advanced concrete performance standards. The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing steady growth in demand, supported by mega-infrastructure projects in GCC nations. Latin America, though a smaller market, shows potential due to rising investment in transport and housing projects, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.



Market Drivers

Rising Infrastructure Investments and Urban Development Initiatives



The global construction sector is experiencing a surge in infrastructure modernization and new development projects, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Governments and private developers are prioritizing long-lasting, crack-resistant concrete structures. Shrinkage-reducing agents are gaining prominence as key admixtures for reducing both plastic and drying shrinkage. Their use leads to fewer surface cracks, better surface finish, and improved structural integrity, reducing maintenance costs and project delays.



Stringent Construction Standards and Preference for High-Performance Concrete



There is a growing emphasis on compliance with durability-focused construction norms and green building certifications. The adoption of shrinkage-reducing agents is rising due to their ability to meet performance specifications related to crack control, permeability, and service life extension. Builders and contractors are increasingly integrating SRAs into concrete mixes for tunnels, bridges, marine structures, and precast components where shrinkage-induced damage can lead to structural failures or high repair costs.



Market Restraint

Cost Sensitivity and Limited Awareness in Emerging Economies



While SRAs offer long-term advantages, their initial cost premium over traditional admixtures can act as a barrier, especially in price-sensitive markets. In many developing countries, low awareness among small-scale contractors and a lack of training on SRA application techniques limit product uptake. Additionally, some local markets lack standardized testing and performance benchmarks, creating uncertainty regarding dosage, compatibility, and long-term benefits. This restricts wider adoption outside institutional and premium construction projects.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



The market is segmented into Liquid, Powder, and Other shrinkage-reducing agents. In 2024, liquid SRAs held the dominant share due to ease of incorporation into ready-mix and site-mixed concrete. These are widely used in large infrastructure and commercial building projects where uniform distribution and dosage control are critical. Powder SRAs are gaining traction in precast applications and dry mix formulations, offering better shelf life and portability. From 2025 to 2033, the powder segment is expected to grow steadily as modular construction and prefabrication gain momentum globally.



Market Segmentation by Chemical Composites



By chemical composition, the market includes Polyethers, Polyalcohols, Glycols and Glycol Ethers, Surfactants, and Others. In 2024, glycols and glycol ethers represented the largest share, as they are widely used in both commercial and industrial-grade shrinkage-reducing agents for their proven effectiveness and compatibility with various cement types. Polyethers and polyalcohols are increasingly used in advanced formulations designed for high-performance or specialty concrete. Surfactant-based SRAs are emerging for niche applications requiring multifunctional performance such as water-reduction and enhanced workability.

