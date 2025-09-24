Pet Therapeutic Diet Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Opportunities Arise from Vet-prescribed and Premium Pet Foods, Fueled by Urbanization, Preventive Healthcare, and Increased Spending

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Therapeutic Diet Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet therapeutic diet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is fueled by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal health and nutrition, and the growing trend of treating pets as family members.

This report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.

Therapeutic diets are specially formulated foods designed to support pets suffering from chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, allergies, renal issues, or gastrointestinal disorders. As veterinary care becomes more preventive and personalized, pet owners are increasingly seeking prescription-based or vet-recommended dietary interventions to improve the quality of life and longevity of their animals.

The market is moderately consolidated with a mix of global consumer goods giants and specialized pet nutrition companies. In 2024, Hill's Pet Nutrition, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, remained a leader in vet-prescribed therapeutic diets. Mars Petcare (including Royal Canin) and NestlA Purina offered diversified portfolios with specialized medical diets through veterinary clinics.

Blue Buffalo (General Mills) and JustFoodForDogs targeted the premium retail and direct-to-consumer segments with fresh and customized therapeutic meals. Virbac and Veterinary Nutrition Group focused on veterinary-exclusive products, while EmerAid specialized in critical care nutrition. Other notable players included Open Farm, Ziwi, and Stella and Chewy's, which emphasized natural and holistic formulations. Competitive priorities include clinical research, sustainability in sourcing, and vet partnerships to enhance market reach.

In 2024, North America led the pet therapeutic diet market, driven by high veterinary care spending, pet insurance penetration, and established distribution networks for vet-recommended products. Europe followed, supported by strong regulatory frameworks, premium pet food demand, and awareness of prescription-based nutrition. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033, driven by increasing pet adoption, rapid urbanization, and the expanding middle class in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Latin America and MEA are emerging markets where veterinary diet sales are rising through e-commerce and specialty pet retail channels.

Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Health Conditions in Pets



A growing number of companion animals are being diagnosed with chronic illnesses that require dietary management. Conditions such as arthritis, food intolerances, skin sensitivities, and diabetes are prompting veterinarians to recommend targeted therapeutic diets. These products, typically formulated with controlled nutrient profiles and functional ingredients, help manage symptoms and prevent disease progression. The increasing lifespan of pets due to better veterinary care is also contributing to demand for long-term dietary solutions.



Humanization of Pets and Premiumization of Pet Food



The global trend of pet humanization has significantly impacted consumer behavior, leading to increased spending on high-quality, condition-specific pet food. Pet owners are seeking out diets with clean-label ingredients, functional health benefits, and veterinary validation. Therapeutic diets are no longer viewed as clinical necessities but as part of routine pet wellness regimes. This premiumization trend is especially strong in urban centers and among millennials who are more inclined to adopt health-conscious practices for their pets.



Market Restraint

High Cost and Regulatory Oversight of Veterinary Diets



Therapeutic diets often come at a premium price point due to specialized formulations, stringent production standards, and limited distribution through vet clinics or prescription channels. This limits accessibility among budget-conscious pet owners, particularly in emerging economies. Furthermore, in many regions, veterinary diets are subject to regulatory scrutiny as they are classified under medicated feed or require prescription labeling, adding complexity to production and market entry for new players.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



The market is segmented into Dry food, Wet/canned food, and Other product types such as freeze-dried or semi-moist therapeutic foods. In 2024, dry food dominated the market owing to ease of storage, longer shelf life, and cost-effectiveness. Wet/canned food is growing in popularity due to its palatability and higher moisture content, which is beneficial for pets with renal or urinary issues. From 2025 to 2033, wet food is expected to grow at a faster rate, driven by rising demand for premium and digestibility-focused products.



Market Segmentation by Animal Type



By animal type, the market includes Dogs, Cats, and Other animals such as rabbits or exotic pets. In 2024, dogs held the dominant share owing to their higher share in the global companion animal population and greater incidence of treatable chronic conditions. Cats are expected to witness faster growth, particularly in urban regions where cat ownership is rising and gastrointestinal and renal issues are prevalent. Brands are increasingly introducing feline-specific therapeutic diets tailored for urinary health, weight control, and hypoallergenic needs.

