North Texas Food Bank Awards $1.3 Million in 2025 Grants to Support Hunger Relief and Holistic Services

Dallas, TX, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has awarded 33 grants totaling $1.3 million to partner agencies across its 12-county service area to help expand food access and address the underlying barriers to food security. The awards, presented at the organization’s inaugural Grant Awards Celebration sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, will fund projects ranging from pantry renovations and refrigeration equipment to workforce development programs and housing stability services.

These grants are a key part of NTFB’s effort to strengthen its partner network, which helps provide food to hundreds of thousands of North Texans each year. The funds come from donor contributions that were specifically designated for partner grants. Our ability to fight hunger depends on ensuring that our partner agencies have the programs and capacity needed to meet the needs in their communities. Since the program began in 2015, NTFB has awarded more than $12 million in grants to help partners expand their capacity and reach more neighbors in need.

“When our partners are better equipped to serve, more neighbors will thrive,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “These grants not only help put more food on the table today but also support long-term solutions so that families can achieve lasting stability.”

Three Grant Categories, One Goal: Ending Hunger

The majority of the 2025 awards were Capacity Building Grants, which help agencies serve more neighbors by expanding facilities, increasing storage, or purchasing essential equipment such as trucks, forklifts, and walk-in coolers. Recipients included

Additional funding partners included the Communities Foundation of Texas, which supported Dallas College Foundation with a grant for refrigeration, storage, and pantry equipment. Dallas College operates 14 campus pantries that serve approximately 12,000 students on each campus.

NTFB also presented Hope for Tomorrow Grants, funded through the Albertsons/Tom Thumb Foundation’s $3 million three-year commitment to NTFB’s strategic plan. These grants support holistic services that target the root causes of food insecurity. Recipients included:

Harmony Community Development Corporation – to expand its Whole & Empowered program, offering financial education, career development, mental health counseling, and nutritious food.

– to expand its Whole & Empowered program, offering financial education, career development, mental health counseling, and nutritious food. Sharing Life Community Outreach – for a housing services coordinator to support housing stability through its Financial Empowerment Center.

– for a housing services coordinator to support housing stability through its Financial Empowerment Center. The Storehouse Community Center – to expand the Well Work program, which equips neighbors for living-wage jobs.

– to expand the Well Work program, which equips neighbors for living-wage jobs. The Wilkinson Center – for a case manager/nutrition specialist to promote physical health through nutrition education and cooking demonstrations.

Finally, Neighbor Experience Grants, funded by the Hillcrest Foundation, supported projects that improve the way neighbors access services. Awards included:

Cunningham noted that the impact of these grants goes beyond food distribution. “At Dallas College, for example, retention rates rise from 60% to as high as 89% when students access pantry or basic needs services,” she said. “This is the kind of transformation we’re aiming for—where access to nutritious food helps open the door to education, employment, and health.”

NTFB’s grant program will continue in the next fiscal year, with an emphasis on building the capacity of its network and expanding services that address the systemic causes of hunger.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachment