SEGG Media Ignites International Gaming

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, today announced the official launch of its international gaming platform at https://international.lottery.com. Players outside of the U.S. can visit the site today, create an account, and sample many games for free.

The strategic decision to bring operations in house to launch Lottery.com International will maximize revenue potential. The gaming platform was an asset acquired as part of the Company’s purchase of Spektrum Ltd. earlier this year. Lottery.com International will deploy the gaming platform in the global markets across Europe, Africa, and other high-growth territories and is projected to deliver approximately $6,350,000 in the coming FISCAL year (2026); marking an acceleration to the Company's revenue outlook and sustained balance sheet growth.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG Media, said: “This is another example of how the Company’s buy-and build strategy is allowing us to execute at speed and scale. We are confident in our ability to generate revenue from international gaming operations in the near term, and our mission is clear: to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and redefine the gaming experience for customers worldwide. This is about delivering results, quarter after quarter, and positioning SEGG Media as a leader in global gaming, including lottery.”

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media Group and Lottery.com International, added: “This is not just a launch — it’s a momentum shift. Letting consumers across the globe try our gaming platform provides a risk-free opportunity to introduce Lottery.com to millions of players around the world. Our strategy is disciplined operations, strategic expansion, rapid market penetration and capitalizing on the enormous opportunity at the convergence of sports, entertainment, and gaming.”

The Company’s international rollout represents a significant growth catalyss for the Company. By combining enhanced technology, local market execution, and SEGG Media’s buy-and-build approach, the Company is expected to scale revenues rapidly, drive higher multiples, and unlock shareholder value. Real money gaming will be made available to players on the platform in select jurisdictions starting in November. The Company will continue to allow players to enjoy free games in most markets as real money options are made available.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

