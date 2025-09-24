Methanol Market Size, Share, Growth, Report 2025 to 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global methanol market stood at approximately 12.37 million tons in 2024 and is anticipated to be likely to reach approximately 18.50 million tons in 2034. growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11 % over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand for cleaner burning alternative fuels is driving growth in the methanol market.

Methanol Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 38.86 Billion

2034 Projected Market Size: USD 93.27 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034): 9.15%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

North America: Fastest growing market



Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/download-sample/5778

Methanol market Overview

The methanol market is currently anchored in is role as a backbone for the chemical industry and is increasingly viewed as a sustainable fuel alternative. Demanding is rising across multiple sectors as industries seek cleaner burning fuels and stricter environmental regulations push companies toward lower carbon solutions. Construction, automotive, marine, and electronics industries are among the major contributors to increasing methanol consumption. Use of methanol derivatives such as formaldehyde remains significant, specially for construction materials like insulation, plywood, particleboard, and adhesive. Meanwhile, new production technologies like methanol to olefins are gaining traction, supported by growing plastic demand and advances in processing. Natural gas is still the dominant feedstock due to its abundant availability and cost advantages, but biomass and other renewable sources are attracting more attention as sustainability becomes central to policy and investment decisions. Overall, the methanol market outlook is positive, with steady growth expected as more industries adopt methanol for both derivative chemicals and sustainable fuel uses, and as policy and technology increasingly favour lower carbon pathways.

Methanol Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific methanol market volume was estimated at 7.34 million tons in 2024 and is anticipated to reach 11.33 million tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2025 to 2034.

By region, Asia Pacific held approximately a 63% share in the methanol market in 2024 due to the growing automotive manufacturing.

By feedstock, the natural gas segment held approximately a 60% share in the market in 2024 due to the cost-effectiveness and vast availability.

By derivative type, the formaldehyde segment held approximately a 28% share in the market in 2024 due to the increasing production of construction materials.

By end-use industry, the chemicals & petrochemicals segment held approximately a 44% share in the market in 2024 due to the increasing production of chemicals.

By distribution channel, the direct sales to end users segment held approximately a 65% share in the market in 2024 due to the need for building stronger relationships.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price With [Express Delivery] @ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/price/5778

Methanol Product Prominent Companies Significance Formaldehyde BASF, Celanese, Hexion Inc. Widely used in construction, automotive, and furniture industries for resins, adhesives, and insulation. Acetic Acid Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Methanex Corporation Key ingredient in the production of paints, adhesives, and textiles. MTBE (Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether) LyondellBasell, Reliance Industries, Huntsman Corporation Used as a gasoline additive to increase octane and reduce emissions. Biodiesel (via transesterification) OCI N.V., Proman, Methanex Methanol is a critical input in biodiesel production, supporting renewable fuel demand. Dimethyl Ether (DME) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nouryon, China Energy Used as a clean-burning fuel alternative to LPG in domestic and transportation sectors. Methylamines BASF, Balaji Amines, Evonik Industries Used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and water treatment chemicals. Gasoline Blending (Direct Methanol) Methanex, Petronas Chemicals, Zagros Petrochemical Co. Methanol is directly blended with gasoline in several regions for cleaner combustion. Solvents SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Methanol-derived solvents are essential in inks, coatings, and cleaning agents.

What Are The Major Trends In The Methanol market?

Growing focus in sustainable fuels and green methanol, driven by stricter emission regulations and desire to reduce carbon footprint.

Rising importance of methanol to olefins (MTO) technologies as plastics demand increases and feedstocks diversify.

Increasing use of biomass and other renewable/feedstock alternatives as companies seek more sustainable supply chains.

Greater demand from marine and shipping sectors thanks to new rules around emissions and fuel standards.

Shift in distribution methods, specially growth in online B2B platforms, to improve transaction efficiency and reduce costs.



For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

Methanol Market Growth Factors

Are Shipping Fuels Switching To Green Methanol?

Yes, the maritime sector is increasingly adopting methanol as a zero or near zero emission fuel alternative. There’s rising deployment of vessels capable of using methanol, growing interest in methanol bunkering infrastructure at ports, and stricter environmental rules pushing ship-owners to seek cleaner fuels. For instance, new methanol fuel capable ship are being ordered and retrofit programs are underway to enable dual fuel engines.

Is Renewable Methanol Production Scaling Up Fast?

Yes, the pipeline of renewable, bio-, and e-methanol projects around the world is expanding sharply. Many new projects are being announced, combining renewable hydrogen, carbon capture or biomass feedstocks to produce methanol with much lower emissions. One example is a green methanol/ e-methanol plant in Denmark that has begun operation, supplying shipping and industrial customers. These developments reflect string investment and interest in low carbon alternatives to traditional, feedstocks.

Market Opportunity

Could regulatory bans on single use plastic boost aluminium foil containers?

Plastics bans and stricter regulations on disposable plastic packaging are opening opportunities for aluminium foil containers to substitute in fast food, takeaway, and catering sectors. In many regions, policy shifts are encouraging brands to adopt aluminium foil containers because they are recyclable and align with plastic reduction goals. This could drive market demand substantially in places implementing plastic restriction timetables or banning certain single use items.

Could Ultra-Thin, High Strength Aluminium Foil Innovations Reduce Costs And Environmental Impact?

Advances in manufacturing are enabling ultra-thin, high strength foils that maintain barrier and protective properties while using less material. Such solutions help reduce raw material costs, energy consumption, and weight during transport, making aluminium foil packaging more competitive and more sustainable. These innovations meet rising demand from brands that want both performance and lower environmental footprint.

Limitations In The Methanol Market

High production cost restraints the methanol market growth-energy intensive production processes, fluctuating feedstock costs, and heavy investment in infrastructure make it expensive methanol, particularly “green” or low carbon methanol.

Feedstock volatility and dependency- reliance on natural gas, coal, or other fossil feedstocks exposes the market to supply risks and price swings, which hinder stable expansion and investment in newer sustainable methods.

Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating The Methanol Market?

Asia Pacific segment captured a significant portion of the market in 2024, and large consumption across construction, automotive, chemical sectors. The region has a high demand for methanol derivatives such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methanol to olefins, which are widely used in manufacturing plastics, resins, adhesives, and solvents. Growing investments in energy transition and adoption of cleaner fuels also make methanol an attractive option across the region, withy supportive government initiatives further encouraging market expansion.

China dominates the methanol market because of its massive chemical and petrochemical industry, which consumes methanol as a core feedstock for products like formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methanol to olefins. The country has developed large scale methanol to olefins plants to meet the rising demand for plastics and other downstream products, making it one of the largest consumers and producers globally. Additionally, China’s push for alternative fuels has accelerated the adoption of methanol in transportation and energy sectors, as part of its strategy to reduce reliance on conventional fossil fuels. With supportive government policies and continuous industrial expansion, China maintains a strong position at the centre of methanol demand in the Asia Pacific.

Why Is The Middle East And Africa The Fastest Growing Region For Methanol Market?

The Middle East and Africa segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Governments in this region are increasing investment in downstream chemical processing, driving demand for methanol derivatives like formaldehyde, acetic acid, and other industrial chemicals. There’s also growing interest in green methanol and emission reduction, leading to more projects and policy support. Construction activity, infrastructure growth, and strong industrialization are boosting demand. All of these factors combined make the Middle East and Africa the region with the fastest growth in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia plays a central role in the regional methanol market because of its plentiful natural gas resources and favourable cost structure for feedstock, which lower production costs. The country is investing heavily in transport infrastructure and port facilities to better distribute methanol. There is increasing production of derivatives such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and olefins driven by strong domestic chemical and petrochemical industries. Also, Saudi Arabia is pushing forward in green methanol and innovative technologies like methanol to olefins, supported by government initiatives. This combination of resource availability, industrial capacity, infrastructure, and policy makes Saudi Arabia a key dominant market in the region.

Market Segmentation Insights

Feedstock Insights:

Why Is Natural Gas The Dominating Segment?

The natural gas segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024.

Its abundant reserves across regions make it a reliable feedstock, allowing producers to meet the rising demand from downstream sectors like chemicals and fuels. Industries continue to the favour natural gas due to its efficiency, lower processing cost compared to alternatives, well established infrastructure for extraction and distribution. This has secured natural gas as the most preferred and stable choice in the methanol production chain.

The biomass segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. It provides a sustainable pathway for methanol production by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and cutting emissions. Technological innovations and policies supporting green methanol are driving investments into biomass conversion facilities. With sustainability becoming a competitive advantage, biomass is gaining traction as a long term growth driver in the industry.

Derivative Insights:

Why is formaldehyde the dominating segment?

The formaldehyde accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. The rapid growth in infrastructure and housing projects fuels demand for plywood, laminates, and particle boards, all of which rely heavily on formaldehyde. Its role in in multiple downstream industries ensures consistent consumption of methanol, making it the most significant derivative in the value chain.

The methanol-to-olefins (MTO) segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Countries with limited crude oil availability are increasing investing in MTO plants to diversify feedstock options. The flexibility of using methanol as a base to create key olefins like ethylene and propylene makes MTO technology highly attractive. This trend positions MTO as a transformative force shaping methanol demand.

End Use Insights:

Why Are Chemicals And Petrochemicals Dominating?

The chemical and petrochemicals segment led the market in 2024. It methanol serves as a critical feedstock for a wide array of basic and specialty chemicals. It is integral to producing solvents, adhesive, plastics and coatings that support automotive, electronics, and construction industries. Continues expansion in chemical manufacturing, specially in industrial hubs, has reinforced the segment’s dominance in methanol demand.

The marine and shipping segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Marine and shipping is the fastest growing segment as stricter global emission regulations drive the adoption of cleaner fuels. Methanol, being a safer and lower carbon alternative, is gaining strong acceptance as a marine fuel. Shipbuilders and operators are increasingly investing in methanol compatible vessels, and major ports are developing bunkering facilities. These shifts make the maritime industry a major growth frontier for methanol in the coming years.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Why Are Direct Sales To End Users Dominating?

The direct sales to end users segment dominated the market in 2024.Large industrial consumers prefer direct engagement with producers to ensure stable quality and long term agreements. This channel also supports customized supply solutions and stronger business relation shipments, making it the most preferred route in the methanol market.

The online B2B platforms segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. These platforms enable quicker transaction, transparent pricing, and broader supplier access. For small and medium enterprises, online B2B options reduce operational complexity and enhance competitiveness. This digital shift is rapidly transforming the way methanol is marked and traded.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Oleochemicals Market : The global oleochemicals market volume is calculated at 17.70 million tons in 2024, grew to 18.50 million tons in 2025, and is projected to reach around 27.50 million tons by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.50% between 2025 and 2034.

The global volume is calculated at 17.70 million tons in 2024, grew to 18.50 million tons in 2025, and is projected to reach around 27.50 million tons by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.50% between 2025 and 2034. Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market : The global oil & gas infrastructure market size was reached at USD 752.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,377.87 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global size was reached at USD 752.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,377.87 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. U.S. Methanol Market : The U.S. methanol market size was reached at USD 5.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 12.85 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The size was reached at USD 5.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 12.85 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Green Methanol Market : The global green methanol market size accounted for USD 2.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 17.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.96% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size accounted for USD 2.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 17.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.96% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. U.S. Specialty Oleochemicals Market : The U.S. specialty oleochemicals market size accounted for USD 4.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 9.23 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2025 to 2034.

The size accounted for USD 4.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 9.23 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2025 to 2034. U.S. Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market ; The U.S. oil & gas infrastructure market size was reached at USD 78.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 147.32 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The size was reached at USD 78.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 147.32 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market : The Asia Pacific oil & gas infrastructure market size accounted for USD 207.77 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 365.90 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.49% from 2025 to 2034.

The size accounted for USD 207.77 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 365.90 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.49% from 2025 to 2034. Europe Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market : The Europe oil & gas infrastructure market size was reached at USD 85.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 140.09 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Methanol Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments

In May 2025, the methanol institute in collaboration with GENA solution Oy has updated it database to include over two hundred renewable methanol projects around the world, shoring a growing pipeline for bioethanol, e-methanol, and low carbon (blue) methanol initiatives. Many of these projects aim to integrate cleaner technologies and sustainable feedsocks.

In May 2025, Johnson Matthey has been chosen by SunGas Renewable for its Beaver Lake Renewable Energy project in Louisiana, which is planned as a bio methanol plant. Meanwhile, Lake Charles Methanol II is planning a plant what will use advanced reforming with carbon capture to produce low carbon intensity methanol. These signals show that large industrial players are investing in greener methanol production methods.

Methanol Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Methanol Market

By Feedstock

Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

CO₂ + Hydrogen (Green Methanol)



By Application

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) & Fuel Additives

Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Solvents

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Others (biodiesel, chloromethanes, etc.)

By End-Use Industry

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Energy & Utilities

Marine & Shipping

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to End-Users

Chemical Distributors

Online B2B Platforms



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/price/5778

About Us

Towards Chemical and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor |

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-chem-and-materials/

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@towardschemandmaterials.com