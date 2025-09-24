The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Supports Course Correction on Autism

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint appearance, President Donald Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, and CMS Director Mehmet Oz announced a plan to treat autism as an urgent public health crisis. “It did not identify THE cause, but found it to be multifactorial,” stated AAPS executive director Jane M. Orient, M.D.

The decades-long focus on genetics has been fruitless, Kennedy said. He compared it with genetic studies on lung cancer that ignored cigarettes.

One possibly remedial factor in a subset of children, according to Makary, is autoimmunity to folate receptors in the brain. Use of folinic acid (leucovorin) supplements to correct cerebral folic acid deficiency benefits some children. Oz called for making this available without awaiting perfect randomized controlled trials (RCTs).



Trump pointed to many aspects of the vaccine schedule to be scrutinized: spacing, combinations, mercury and aluminum content, and dosing. Dr. Orient notes that pediatric drugs, unlike vaccines, are dosed by weight. Trump questioned the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.



Perhaps most importantly, Dr. Orient said, Kennedy promised “no taboos.” Mothers will not be gaslit for reporting suspicion of a vaccine adverse reaction.



The President urged pregnant women to avoid taking acetaminophen (Tylenol). FDA will be issuing a letter concerning a possible connection with autism. “Evidence linking autism to acetaminophen is weak,” Dr. Orient observed, “but all drugs need to be used with caution during pregnancy.”



Bhattacharya said that the NIH will dedicate $50 million to 13 research projects focused on identifying root causes and treatments for autism, an effort known as the “autism data science initiative.”



“There is already massive data about an autism-vaccine link.” Dr. Orient stated. “This conference helps eliminate taboos about examining and discussing the data.”



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. It publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com