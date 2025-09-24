Camfil Canada Challenges HVAC Industry’s Price-First Air Filter Purchasing Approach, Advocates for Optimal HVAC Performance, Lower TCO in New Resource

Toronto, CA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial building operators overspending annually on air filter replacements may be overlooking a fundamental cost-reduction strategy that industry experts say could transform their bottom line. HVAC systems use up to 60% of a building’s total energy, 35% of which is used by the air filter, making filter selection decisions as critical as lighting choices for overall building performance.

Read the full resource at https://cleanair.camfil.ca/beyond-just-merv-a-strategic-guide-to-selecting-the-best-commercial-filters-for-optimal-hvac-performance-and-lower-tco/

“Companies often have five-year plans in business to maximize business efficiency and profit. Commercial air filtration should also be thought of in the same manner,” says Baier, “It is crucial for those involved with procurement and engineering to work together to determine how purchase options will affect performance and cost savings over the life of the filter. The best commercial air filters will save the most money in the long term if they reduce lifecycle costs.”



Industry analysis reveals that traditional procurement approaches focusing solely on initial purchase price overlook the total cost of ownership (TCO) equation. The key distinction lies in filter longevity. A typical high-efficiency filter lasts about one year, while a higher quality filter, like Camfil’s Durafil®, can last between three and five years, fundamentally changing the economics of commercial filtration systems. Additionally, the critical difference between standard MERV and MERV-A ratings exposes how some filters lose efficiency over time. A 2” pleated air filter with a MERV 13 rating can decrease to a level of effectiveness equivalent to that of a MERV 8 filter as the electrostatic charge drops, leaving facilities largely unprotected for significant portions of the filter’s lifespan.

Camfil Canada's new strategic guide addresses these operational challenges by providing facility managers with data-driven selection criteria that balance initial investment against long-term operational savings. The resource examines how proper filter selection impacts energy consumption, labour allocation, and equipment longevity in commercial HVAC systems. Building operators can access the complete strategic guide at cleanair.camfil.ca to evaluate their current filtration approach against best practices for maximizing both air quality and operational efficiency.

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions



For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that enhance worker and equipment productivity, reduce energy consumption, and benefit both human health and the environment. https://www.camfil.com/en-ca/

Source: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/beyond-just-merv-a-strategic-guide-to-selecting-the-best-commercial-filters-for-optimal-hvac-performance-and-lower-tco/



