Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Unveils Mira Villa Condos For Sale in Summerlin

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX announces that a collection of Mira Villa condos is now available in The Canyons at Summerlin. These condos offer upscale living in a singular setting that combines architectural elegance with scenic surroundings. Review the details at https://www.lasvegashomesbyleslie.com/mira-villa-condos-for-sale.php for full specifications and current availability.

"Market conditions in Summerlin reflect broader trends we're seeing across the Las Vegas Valley, with condominium properties accounting for a growing percentage of residential transactions," said Leslie Hoke, Principal Realtor at Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor. "The diversity of price points and property configurations in Summerlin addresses varying buyer requirements while maintaining the community's established standards."

Mira Villa Condos are mid-rise, single-level residences located in the gated Canyons Village at Summerlin. They provide direct elevator access, wrap-around balconies, and interiors outfitted with high-end features such as chef kitchens, custom cabinetry, wine coolers, granite countertops, and spa-inspired bathrooms—including separate tubs with views over golf fairways.

Each condo also includes a private two-car garage with additional storage. The setting overlooks the TPC Las Vegas and Angel Park Golf Courses, and the views of Red Rock Canyon and the Las Vegas Strip. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse with a kitchen, outdoor entertainment areas, guest parking, and walking paths. Upscale shopping and dining options such as Tivoli Village and Boca Park are minutes away.

There are currently several condos available. Prices vary by size, view, and interior features, ranging from just under $1,000,000 for smaller units up to $3,000,000 for four-bedroom, premium-view residences. These listings are brought to market by Las Vegas Homes By Leslie REMAX United Realtor, led by Leslie Hoke, a licensed agent specializing in Summerlin and the surrounding areas.

For those considering similar real estate in Summerlin, the Dakota Condos For Sale in Summerlin From Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor represent alternate mid- to high-end condo options in The Canyons, with different floor plans, amenity setups, and price points. These condos constitute another portion of available inventory in the master-planned community. These properties provide access to Summerlin's trail system and parks, with proximity to commercial centers including Tivoli Village and Boca Park.

"The Summerlin condominium market serves distinct buyer segments, from those seeking primary residences to investors interested in rental properties," added Hoke. "Current inventory levels provide opportunities across these different buyer categories."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXSRD7uyM8Q

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor provides residential real estate services throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including buyer representation, seller services, and property management. The firm handles transactions for condominiums, townhomes, single-family homes, and luxury properties in communities including Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Green Valley. Established as a full-service real estate brokerage, the company assists clients with property transactions, market analysis, and new construction purchases throughout Southern Nevada.

