INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DexCom, Inc. - DXCM

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DexCom and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 18, 2025, Hunterbrook Media (“Hunterbrook”) published a short report entitled “Dexcom’s Fatal Flaws”. The Hunterbrook report alleged, among other things, that Dexcom “made an unauthorized design change to a key component of the G7”, the Company’s continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetes management, and that “G7 users have been hospitalized and died” following inaccurate glucose readings from G7 devices.

On this news, Dexcom’s stock price fell $8.99 per share, or 11.76%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $67.45 per share on September 19, 2025.

