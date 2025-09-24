GGI a laudable attempt by China to empower Global South countries: Global Times

Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this pivotal year of 2025 - commemorating both the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN - Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), offering China's wisdom and solutions to further strengthen and improve global governance. The Global Times (GT) has launched a series of interviews, "China's vision on global governance," to share international scholars' insights into the spirit, contemporary relevance and global significance of the GGI.

In the fourth installment of the series, Rafael Gontijo (Gontijo), special advisor of Brazil-China and BRICS parliamentary fronts at the National Congress of Brazil, shared with GT reporters Wang Wenwen and Zhang Ao his understanding of the importance of staying committed to multilateralism, the basic pathway of global governance and the third core concept of the GGI. "China is making a decisive contribution to the establishment of multilateralism as a guiding system for global governance," he said.

GT: What significance and urgency does the proposal of the GGI hold? What role does it play in leading global governance to one based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits?

Gontijo: From my perspective, the GGI is of great importance in consolidating the process of reforming the global governance architecture. Through this initiative, China demonstrates its unequivocal commitment to uniting the countries of the Global South against any form of hegemony in global governance.

I believe the current moment is marked by a great challenge faced by the UN in remaining an important mediator on major global issues. At the same time, I perceive a great potential for the GGI to become a relevant platform that effectively voices the concerns of the countries of the Global South.

China is making a decisive contribution to establishing multilateralism as a guiding system for global governance. In fact, China's commitment to respecting the sovereignty of all the world's countries is remarkable. It demonstrates that the path to overcoming today's greatest challenges lies in cooperation, never hegemony.

GT: According to the concept paper of the GGI, multilateralism is the core concept of the existing international system and international order. How do you interpret the concept of practicing multilateralism in the GGI? Why do you think the initiative received wide support from the international community soon after it was proposed?

Gontijo: It is clear that China, through the creation of the GGI, is leading the defense of multilateralism as a fundamental principle of international relations. President Xi's efforts to support multilateralism through concrete actions and projects are commendable.

Multilateralism cannot be merely an abstract principle. It is essential that all countries effectively participate in the process of formulating major global decisions. Climate change, for example, can only be properly addressed if all countries are involved in the discussions. In the contemporary world, it is unacceptable that one sheriff has the monopoly on the truth. Since all human beings are impacted by climate change, every country should have the right to actively participate in solutions aimed at mitigating its effects.

The wide support for the GGI emphatically demonstrates that multilateralism is the only viable path for humanity.

Multilateralism is based on the idea that there are no superior or inferior peoples. Therefore, all countries can make positive contributions to the world´s future. I see the GGI as a laudable attempt by China to empower countries of the Global South in the process of reforming global governance.

GT: Cooperation among Global South countries can be seen as the very representation of multilateralism. What roles can the Global South, especially Brazil and China, play in promoting better global governance?

Gontijo: I am very enthusiastic about the growing strategic partnership among countries of the Global South. I am absolutely convinced that trade and political partnerships among these countries will grow considerably in the long term. In fact, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva frequently emphasizes that partnerships among Global South countries are essential for reforming global governance to take into account the interests of the developing countries.

Brazil and China share the same vision regarding the urgency of reforming global governance so that developing countries have their voices heard and can effectively participate in decision-making processes. When it comes to environmental sustainability, for example, Brazil and China can work together to promote a fair energy transition that considers the interests of developing countries.

Brazil and China are partner countries that share a similar vision regarding the importance of the Global South being united to think strategically about the future of the world. Indeed, our countries have been working together to ensure that multilateralism finally replaces anachronistic unilateralism.

GT: Your work focuses on BRICS, a mechanism that emphasizes cooperation and multilateralism. How can the GGI be practiced via the BRICS platform?

Gontijo: BRICS was established as a strategic cooperation platform to defend the interests of Global South countries. Clear proof of the success of BRICS is the list of relevant countries that have already formally expressed interest in joining the group.

The New Development Bank finances strategic projects in countries that would otherwise have difficulty in obtaining credit from the International Monetary Fund. BRICS demonstrates that global cooperation can change people's lives, enabling access to quality transportation and basic sanitation, for example. It makes perfect sense for the GGI and BRICS to act as partners, as the primary goal of both platforms is the same: the consolidation of multilateralism. It is important to emphasize China's firm commitment to the multilateralism agenda.

It is very likely that the GGI and the BRICS will work together to promote important changes in the decision-making structure of the UN, in order to empower developing nations, for instance.

GT: How do you assess the correlation between the GGI and the previous three initiatives: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by China? What kind of Chinese wisdom do these initiatives embody and how will these initiatives help build a community with a shared future for humanity?

Gontijo: Following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, the GGI demonstrates China's unequivocal support for a community with a shared future for humanity. Through concrete initiatives, China advocates for all peoples of the world to coexist in harmony.

These initiatives clearly express ancient Chinese wisdom. During my time living in China, I observed countless examples of the collaborative way people live their lives. Important human values such as solidarity, mutual respect and tolerance are present in the daily lives of the Chinese people and can also be observed in these initiatives.

China advocates for the peaceful resolution of global tensions, the economic development of peoples with respect for the agenda of environmental and social sustainability, and scientific and technological cooperation among nations. In brief, China works toward the establishment of a multipolar global order, and Brazil firmly stands for the same agenda.

