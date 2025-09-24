Xone Chain Launches Mainnet and Global Compliance Program While Delivering Cutting-Edge Blockchain Infrastructure for Institutional Adoption

Singapore, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Xone Chain, a live Layer-1 blockchain platform, is proud to reinforce its legal and compliance framework alongside its technical and economic innovations, as it continues scaling for global adoption by investors and general crypto users. With its live mainnet, Behavior Value Incentive (BVI) mechanism, EVM + Cosmos compatibility, privacy enhancements, and now a clarified global compliance structure, Xone Chain is cementing its position as a high-integrity, high-performance blockchain ecosystem.

Key Updates & Highlights

Global Operating Entity & Governance Model

Xone Chain operates under XONE Network Ltd. , legally incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Major decisions—including roadmap, budgets, and authorization or revocation of local entities—are governed through a hybrid model featuring both DAO-based proposal/voting cycles and offline board meeting minutes.





Xone Chain operates under , legally incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Major decisions—including roadmap, budgets, and authorization or revocation of local entities—are governed through a hybrid model featuring both DAO-based proposal/voting cycles and offline board meeting minutes. Localized Operating Entities with Regional Compliance

While the global brand and protocol roadmap is managed by the parent entity in BVI, Xone uses Local Operating Entities (LOEs) in different regions. These LOEs handle developer support, events, compliance, and ecosystem growth, ensuring that activities in each geography are aligned with local laws





While the global brand and protocol roadmap is managed by the parent entity in BVI, Xone uses (LOEs) in different regions. These LOEs handle developer support, events, compliance, and ecosystem growth, ensuring that activities in each geography are aligned with local laws Compliance & Access / Jurisdiction Policies

Xone has published clear policies on jurisdictions, prohibited activities, and disclaimers:

• Tabulates permitted vs. prohibited activities by region (USA, EU, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, etc.).

• Enforces that public content is not investment advice, and that offerings are not directed toward residents of restricted jurisdictions.

• Establishes that brand/trademark use is restricted and derivative work or misuse will be addressed.

https://docs.xone.org/blog/bulletin/compliance



Technical & Functional Highlights (from the original whitepaper)

Behavioral Value Incentive (BVI): Users are rewarded for constructive on-chain behaviors (e.g. DApp interaction, governance participation). Rewards are transparently tracked and integrated into consensus/governance.





Users are rewarded for constructive on-chain behaviors (e.g. DApp interaction, governance participation). Rewards are transparently tracked and integrated into consensus/governance. Hybrid Consensus & Fast Finality: Delegated PoS plus behavior scoring, ~1-second finality enabling responsive applications and reducing congestion.





Delegated PoS plus behavior scoring, ~1-second finality enabling responsive applications and reducing congestion. EVM Compatibility & Cosmos SDK Modularity: Developers familiar with Ethereum tools (Solidity, wallets) can build on Xone Chain; Cosmos SDK modules bring governance, staking, IBC, modular extensions.





Developers familiar with Ethereum tools (Solidity, wallets) can build on Xone Chain; Cosmos SDK modules bring governance, staking, IBC, modular extensions. Privacy & Interoperability: zk-SNARKs, ring signatures, stealth addresses, and cross-chain bridges support private transactions and cross-ecosystem connections.





Tokenomics & Deflationary Mechanics: Native token XOC capped at 10B; part of fees are burned; token allocation includes large share for behavior/node rewards, plus ecosystem, governance, team, airdrops.

Quotes

“Our mission is not just to build fast, interoperable technology, but to do so under a governance and compliance structure that inspires confidence. The combination of BVI incorporation, localized operational entities, and DAO governance ensures we can operate globally yet respect regional laws and investor protection.”

“Transparency in how project entities are structured, what is permitted in different jurisdictions, and how we protect the brand—these are key for institutional and retail investors alike. We want Xone to be not just technically strong, but legally sound.”

What This Means for Investors & Users For Investors:

• Stronger legal clarity can reduce regulatory risk.

• Transparency in global entity structure and compliance policies enhances trust.

• Deflationary tokenomics and behavior-driven rewards remain as core levers for value creation.



For Users & Developers:

• Clearer rules about what’s allowed depending on jurisdiction (so you can know whether certain services are available to you).

• Assurance that brand, trademarks, and official assets are protected, which helps avoid scams / misrepresentation.

• A supportive, regionally compliant operational presence via LOEs, meaning better local outreach, developer support, events, etc.



About Xone Chain & Compliance

Xone Chain is a live Layer-1 blockchain that integrates EVM compatibility, Cosmos-SDK modularity, privacy enhancements, and a behavior-incentive model (BVI). Legally anchored in the British Virgin Islands under XONE Network Ltd., it operates with a hybrid governance system combining DAO proposals and offline board oversight. Local Operating Entities ensure compliance with regional regulations, while users are cautioned that individual DApps and tokens are developed independently, and Xone does not guarantee or partner in each one. https://docs.xone.org/blog/bulletin/compliance

Call to Action

Investors interested in a clear, compliant, value-oriented blockchain can review Xone Chain’s legal disclosures at its “About - Compliance” bulletin.





Developers and users in different regions can consult local policies to understand permitted / prohibited activity.





Stakeholders (developers, validators, users) are encouraged to engage in governance processes via the DAO to influence roadmap, compliance, and ecosystem direction.





Media Contact:

Website: https://xone.org



Telegram: https://t.me/hello_xonechain

Twitter: https://x.com/xone_chain







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



