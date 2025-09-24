Jitterbit Sets Industry Standard for Accountable AI with ISO 42001 Certification

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the company’s AI-infused Harmony platform has achieved an industry-first ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world’s first international standard for artificial intelligence (AI) management systems.

This certification establishes Jitterbit as the first company in the automation, integration and low-code application development industry to meet this rigorous standard, solidifying its commitment to building and deploying AI systems ethically, responsibly, and with a foundation of trust.

"We're not just building a platform; we're building a foundation of trust for the future of business automation,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “Achieving ISO 42001 is a bold statement and a promise to our customers and partners that our AI isn’t just powerful — it’s accountable, transparent, and built to the highest global standards. We are pioneering a new era of secure, ethical and accountable AI automation."

By standardizing on the ISO 42001 framework, Jitterbit Harmony — a platform that includes iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder, and EDI — provides customers with a clear pathway to leverage AI with confidence, knowing that their business transformation initiatives are supported by a globally recognized standard for AI governance.

"We believe that AI must be built on a foundation of trust and accountability," said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. "Achieving ISO 42001 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to AI accountability — AI that is designed, developed, and deployed responsibly across the full automation lifecycle. This is not just a certification; it is a promise to our customers that we are a trusted partner in their AI journey."

The ISO 42001 standard provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to responsibly develop, implement, and govern AI technologies. By achieving this certification, Jitterbit has demonstrated that its AI management system, including its AI models, processes, and applications, operates with a focus on accountability, transparency, and risk mitigation.

“We follow ISO 42001 standards to ensure Jitterbit AI systems are responsibly managed throughout their entire lifecycle — from design to deployment and beyond,” said Chaudhary.

This milestone builds upon Jitterbit's existing security-first approach , which includes a layered security foundation and a hybrid framework based on NIST, CISA, CSA, and CERT recommendations. The company’s focus on AI accountability is central to its layered AI architecture, which provides ‘checks and balances’ and human oversight to mitigate issues like toxicity and AI hallucination in its agents.

Jitterbit has a robust AI strategy focused on providing a unified, AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development. The platform delivers a powerful range of AI tools, including generative and agentic AI technologies, designed to accelerate business transformation.

