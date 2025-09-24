Press release – No. 14 / 2025

Zealand Pharma appoints Rachel James-Owens as Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 24, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced the appointment of Rachel James-Owens as Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations.

Rachel brings over 20 years of global pharmaceutical experience across Pfizer and Novartis, spanning sales, commercial, and corporate and executive communications. Most recently, she served as Executive Director, Global Corporate Communications at Novartis Global Health & Sustainability. Prior to that, she led global executive oncology communications at Novartis and held several regional positions at Pfizer. She holds an MBA in Leadership, Culture & Coaching, and is an alum of the Corporate Affairs Leadership Academy, University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.

Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Rachel to Zealand Pharma at this pivotal time of accelerated growth. With a number of significant milestones ahead, Rachel’s extensive communications leadership experience will be invaluable as we balance near-term opportunities with our long-term journey to become a generational biotech.”

Rachel James-Owens added:

“Zealand Pharma has an exciting pipeline and a game-changing growth strategy. I am thrilled to be joining at such an important time. There is an incredible culture at Zealand Pharma—one that radiates energy, ambition, and a collaborative spirit. I am looking forward to partnering with Adam and the team as the company continues to grow and create long-term, sustainable impact.”

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This company announcement contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to effect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labelling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty, including due to the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release/company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release/announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

