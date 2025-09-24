Single-use Duodenoscope Market Forecasts and Competitive Strategies Report 2025-2033: Ambu and Boston Scientific Lead with Innovation and Infection-Free Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Duodenoscope Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use duodenoscope market is witnessing exceptional growth, with a projected CAGR of 28.2% from 2025 to 2033. This significant expansion is being driven by the growing demand for improved patient safety, infection control, and cost-effective solutions in the healthcare industry. Single-use duodenoscopes offer a safer alternative to traditional reusable models by eliminating the risk of cross-contamination and reducing the complexity of cleaning and sterilization processes. As the medical community increasingly emphasizes patient safety and operational efficiency, the adoption of single-use devices, such as duodenoscopes, is expected to rise rapidly across healthcare settings.

The competitive landscape of the single-use duodenoscope market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, with Ambu and Boston Scientific being the key leaders. Ambu has emerged as a frontrunner in the single-use endoscopy market with its innovative solutions that address the growing demand for infection-free procedures. The company's focus on developing high-quality, cost-effective single-use devices positions it well in the competitive market.

Boston Scientific, another major player, is investing heavily in research and development to enhance its portfolio of single-use duodenoscopes. The company's strong reputation in the medical device sector, combined with its commitment to advancing endoscopic technologies, makes it a key competitor in the market. Boston Scientific's focus on ensuring patient safety and improving procedural efficiency aligns with the overall trend toward single-use medical devices. Other emerging players are also entering the market, capitalizing on the increasing demand for safer, more cost-effective solutions. As competition intensifies, companies will continue to innovate, focusing on improving product design, reducing costs, and expanding distribution networks to gain market share.

The single-use duodenoscope market is growing across multiple regions, driven by increasing healthcare investments, regulatory support, and the growing awareness of infection prevention. North America, particularly the United States, is expected to dominate the market due to high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies and a growing emphasis on patient safety and infection control. The demand for single-use duodenoscopes in the U.S. is also supported by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, which has approved several single-use devices for commercial use.

Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading the charge in adopting single-use technologies for medical procedures. The growing focus on healthcare quality, patient safety, and cost-effective treatments is fueling the demand for single-use duodenoscopes in European countries. The Asia-Pacific region, with its large healthcare market and increasing investments in medical infrastructure, is also witnessing rapid growth in the adoption of single-use devices. As healthcare standards improve in emerging markets like China and India, the demand for single-use duodenoscopes is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.



Growth in Infection Control and Patient Safety



The shift towards single-use medical devices is particularly notable in the field of endoscopy, with single-use duodenoscopes being adopted for their ability to prevent infections linked to the reuse of traditional scopes. Infections associated with the cleaning and sterilization of reusable duodenoscopes have been a persistent challenge, especially in high-risk procedures such as endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). As healthcare providers focus on improving patient outcomes and ensuring compliance with stringent infection control standards, single-use duodenoscopes are emerging as an attractive option. The ease of use, coupled with the reduced risk of contamination, positions single-use duodenoscopes as a key player in the future of gastrointestinal (GI) procedures.



Challenges in Cost and Adoption of New Technology



Despite the clear benefits, the adoption of single-use duodenoscopes faces challenges, particularly with respect to cost. Single-use devices tend to be more expensive on a per-procedure basis compared to reusable models, which raises concerns in settings with budget constraints, such as smaller healthcare facilities or regions with limited resources.

However, as the benefits of infection control and reduced operational overheads become more apparent, these concerns are being addressed through innovative pricing models and long-term cost savings. The shift toward single-use duodenoscopes will also require healthcare professionals to adapt to new technologies and processes, which may involve additional training and operational adjustments in hospitals and surgical centers.



Market Segmentation by Sales Channel



The single-use duodenoscope market can be segmented based on the sales channel, which is divided into direct sales and indirect sales. Direct sales represent the transactions made by manufacturers directly to healthcare facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other medical institutions. This channel offers greater control over distribution, pricing, and customer relationships, allowing manufacturers to provide specialized support and services.

Indirect sales, on the other hand, include transactions that occur through third-party distributors, such as medical supply companies and equipment dealers. Indirect sales are essential for reaching a broader network of healthcare providers, particularly in regions where direct manufacturer relationships may not be as prevalent. Distributors often provide value-added services, including logistics, training, and technical support, which can help improve the adoption of single-use duodenoscopes across diverse healthcare settings.



Market Segmentation by End-Use



The market is also segmented by end-use, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other healthcare settings. Hospitals represent the largest segment for single-use duodenoscopes due to their high patient volume and the need for sophisticated GI diagnostic procedures. Hospitals often adopt new technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency, making them key drivers of market growth.

Ambulatory surgical centers, which focus on outpatient procedures, are also a significant end-use market for single-use duodenoscopes. ASCs are increasingly adopting these devices to enhance patient safety, streamline procedures, and reduce the risk of infections. As the preference for outpatient procedures grows, ASCs are expected to continue driving demand for single-use duodenoscopes, particularly in the context of gastrointestinal interventions.

