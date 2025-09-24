Biotechnology Equipment Market Trends and Industry Growth Outlook 2025-2030: Global Revenues to Reach $143.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology Equipment Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biotechnology equipment, valued at $87.8 billion in 2024, is projected to grow from $95.1 billion in 2025 to $143.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during this period. This growth trajectory is propelled by innovative technologies and advances in the life sciences sector.

Key areas like proteomics, synthetic biology, and genomics are demanding more precise and automated tools capable of delivering high throughput. Equipment such as chromatography systems, bioreactors, cell counters, and PCR tools are increasingly pivotal in advanced applications, including personalized medicine, molecular diagnostics, and drug discovery. The incorporation of digital technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT is enhancing predictive maintenance, process optimization, and data analytics in both laboratories and biomanufacturing facilities.

A significant trend is the decentralization of biotech research, leading to a surge in demand for portable, user-friendly, and affordable equipment, fueled by growing investments in biotech infrastructure by emerging markets. Sustainability and environmental consciousness oblige manufacturers to innovate greener production methods and design energy-efficient systems, aligning with regulatory requirements that focus on validation and traceability.

Collaboration between academic institutions, biotech companies, and technology suppliers continues to drive innovation, resulting in the development of next-generation biotechnology tools. The collaborative efforts are instrumental in overcoming market challenges and fostering growth.

Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive view of the current and future potential of the global biotechnology equipment market through data-driven market analysis. It offers detailed market estimates and projections, breaking down the market based on equipment type, end-user, and region, with forecasts extending to 2030.

It includes market segmentation by equipment type into analytical instruments, cell culture instruments, cell separation instruments, immunoassay instruments, clinical chemistry analyzers, and others. End-users are categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and more. Geographical segmentation covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The report includes:

A thorough analysis of the global market for biotechnology equipment

Global market trend analyses with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGR projections through 2030

Estimations of global market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by equipment type, sub-types, application, end-user, and region

Insights into market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological innovations, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts

Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analysis findings

A patent analysis with key granted and published patents

An overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, highlighting leading companies' ESG practices, ratings, and consumer perspectives

Industry structure analysis, including market shares, company rankings, strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and venture funding trends

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $95.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $143.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Biotechnology Equipment Market

Global Market by Equipment Type

Global Market by End User

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market by Region

Chapter 3 North American Biotechnology Equipment Market

North American Market by Country

North American Market by Equipment Type

North American Market by End User

Chapter 4 European Biotechnology Equipment Market

European Market by Country

European Market by Equipment Type

European Market by End User

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Market by Equipment Type

Asia-Pacific Market by End User

Chapter 6 Rest of the World Biotechnology Equipment Market

Rest of the World Market by Country

RoW Market by Equipment Type

RoW Market by End User

Chapter 7 Analytical Instruments Market

Chapter 8 Cell Culture Instruments Market

Chapter 9 Cell Separation Instruments Market

Chapter 10 Immunoassay Instruments Market

Chapter 11 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

Chapter 12 Other Equipment Market

Chapter 13 Biotechnology Equipment Market in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Chapter 14 Biotechnology Equipment Market in Academic and Research Institutions

Chapter 15 Biotechnology Equipment Market in Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Chapter 16 Appendix

