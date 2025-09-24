Kowloon, Hong Kong, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longan Craft, a trusted name in the online fabric retail industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new French website — Longancraft.fr. This strategic move is designed to serve customers in France and French-speaking regions better, offering them a seamless shopping experience in their native language.





Longan Craft Expands Global Reach with Launch of French Website

Known for its wide range of unique, high-quality fabrics, Longan Craft has been a top choice for crafters, designers, and sewing enthusiasts worldwide. The introduction of Longan Craft France underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and accessibility to its diverse customer base.

The new website will feature the same extensive collection of fabrics that Longan Craft is renowned for, ensuring that French-speaking customers have access to the same high-quality and diverse range. It will also continue to expand its offering with fabrics popular among French customers — including flannel, denim, and linen — ensuring local shoppers enjoy even more choice. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive product descriptions in French, the website aims to provide a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience.

"The launch of our French website is a significant milestone for Longan Craft," said Cynthia Gao, CEO of Longan Craft. "We are dedicated to enhancing the shopping experience for our French-speaking customers by providing them with a platform that caters specifically to their needs. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and global accessibility."

Longan Craft's decision to expand its digital presence into the French market is a testament to its growth and adaptability in the ever-developing online retail landscape. By offering worldwide shipping, the company ensures that its excellent fabric collection is accessible to customers everywhere, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The launch of Longan Craft France is expected to strengthen Longan Craft's relationship with its existing French-speaking customers while attracting new ones. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its reach and continue providing high-quality fabrics to a global audience.

As Longan Craft continues to innovate and expand, the company remains committed to its core values of quality, customer satisfaction, and accessibility. Longan Craft France is a reflection of these values, offering a tailored shopping experience that meets the unique needs of French-speaking customers. Creativity Brings Joy — Longan Craft will continually provide quality fabrics, patterns, and tutorials. Come make something wonderful with us!

Longan Craft is a trusted online fabric retailer offering crafters, designers, and sewing enthusiasts a wide range of unique, high-quality fabrics at competitive prices. Known for quality and a smooth customer experience, it is a top choice for creative sewing projects. With worldwide shipping, customers everywhere can access its excellent fabric collection.

