SolidCore.ai Emerges from Stealth with Seed Funding to Close Enterprise GenAI Trust Gap

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 70% of legal, compliance and privacy leaders called rapid generative AI adoption their top concern.

SolidCore.ai was established last year by longtime cybersecurity leaders Eric Chiu and Hemma Prafullchandra to empower enterprises and other large organizations to build and deploy GenAI applications with confidence. The company emerges from stealth today with $4M in seed funding led by Runtime Ventures with participation from Epic Ventures and notable angel investors from the cybersecurity industry.

SolidCore gives enterprises an immutable system of record — fully within the client’s cloud environment — which serves as the foundation for robust risk identification, tracking and resolution. This comprehensive solution lets enterprises secure the entire process of deploying LLM-based apps and agents.

SolidCore addresses the critical gap between rapid GenAI adoption and enterprise security and GRC requirements by providing real-time visibility of every LLM prompt and response, continuous monitoring, and audit-ready evidence — all without slowing development and deployment velocity.

This means organizations will be instantly alerted if their GenAI applications access and share unauthorized information. CIOs will be notified of a new GenAI project that hasn’t gone through the governance process, or if an existing application is reconfigured to use an unauthorized model. Is sensitive information getting past guardrails? Are the guardrails even being used? Teams can even get alerts if their GenAI applications are handling an overwhelming number of requests — which can mean a denial of service attack is underway or alert for finance.

“Enterprises are facing enormous pressure to capture the value of GenAI or risk being passed by the competition. With SolidCore, they can deploy GenAI applications at the speed innovation demands, confident that threats and compliance risks will be flagged in real time,” said Eric Chiu, co-founder and CEO of SolidCore.ai. “The first wave of enterprise migration to the cloud drove massive business value, but it opened significant security and compliance gaps. The stakes are even higher with GenAI, and SolidCore gives enterprises the missing infrastructure layer they need to move with speed.”

Proven Leadership with Deep Enterprise Experience

The founders of SolidCore understand this challenge because they solved it during the cloud computing transition. Eric Chiu previously founded HyTrust, which secured cloud infrastructure for the world’s largest enterprises, including major financial services and defense clients such as Bank of America, United Healthcare, Honeywell and the U.S. Central Command. Hemma Prafullchandra was HyTrust’s CTO and she went on to serve first as CTO for M365 Security and Compliance at Microsoft, then as the tech giant’s AI Security, Privacy and Data Residency Architect. In that role she helped define and implement company-wide security requirements for all the GenAI integrations and copilots.

“The stakes are incredibly high for every Organization to integrate GenAI into their existing products and new innovations while maintaining rock-solid security and compliance,” said Hemma Prafullchandra, co-founder and CTO of SolidCore. “We all agree on the potential of GenAI, but the creative and nondeterministic nature of LLMs pose novel risks. SolidCore provides organizations comprehensive visibility and continuous risk and compliance insights they need to use GenAI in a safe, secure and trustworthy manner.”

Comprehensive Application with Multi-Cloud Support

Unlike point solutions that address single aspects of AI security and GRC, SolidCore provides end-to-end visibility from model parameters and usage, to configuration of the cloud stack. SolidCore is deployed within the enterprise cloud and integrates at the API level without proxies or performance impact, supporting all LLMs provided by AWS Bedrock and Azure AI Services, including bring-your-own-models.

Key capabilities include:

Complete system of record capturing every GenAI interaction, including inputs, outputs, configurations, and details of any protective measures

Real-time detection of AI policy violations, including misconfigurations, and risky usage patterns

Continuous compliance monitoring aligned with NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001

Audit-ready evidence generation for regulatory and legal needs





Industry Validation

SolidCore is available today, ready to begin monitoring and providing real-time alerts for LLM applications deployed by enterprises in AWS and Azure. Risk categories and alert thresholds can be customized by organizations to align with their processes, risk appetite and goals. This flexibility makes it an ideal solution for ongoing monitoring as well as periodic compliance testing.

“Enterprise clients are searching for a partner who can help them promote trust and transparency with GenAI,” said Doug Barbin, President and National Managing Partner at Schellman, a leading cybersecurity compliance provider and the first ANAB-accredited ISO 42001 certification body. “SolidCore helps organizations ensure their LLM applications meet their compliance and security commitments.”

SolidCore has also earned recognition from all four major AI infrastructure providers through partnerships with NVIDIA Inception, Google Cloud Builders, Microsoft Founders Hub, and AWS Activate — making it one of the few seed-stage startups to achieve such broad industry backing.

“Right now, every enterprise leader we meet is pushing to unlock the promise of generative AI. However, they’re also deeply concerned about what they can’t see: compliance pitfalls and unpredictable model behavior.” said David Endler, co-founder and General Partner of Runtime Ventures. “Eric and Hemma know this challenge better than anyone. They’ve guided some of the world’s largest companies through major technology shifts without compromising security or trust. With SolidCore, they’re building the observability and compliance foundation that enterprises need to move fast and stay safe. We couldn’t be more excited for Runtime Ventures to partner with them.”

About SolidCore.ai

SolidCore is the enterprise security and GRC solution that provides end-to-end continuous monitoring and compliance for first-party enterprise generative AI applications. SolidCore’s system of record enables observability, rapid discovery and recommended resolutions for risks like misconfigurations, policy violations, and anomalous usage patterns. SolidCore is for CISOs, GRC leads and CIOs who need to ensure compliance, security and observability of their AI operations and are under tremendous pressure to adopt GenAI and reduce costs. SolidCore meets the full spectrum of enterprise GenAI compliance and security requirements with a single application — safely within your cloud environment. For more information, visit www.solidcore.ai .