CrewCost Launches AI-Powered Accounts Payable to Eliminate Month-End Chaos for General Contractors

Austin, TX, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrewCost , a construction technology company, today announced the release of AI-powered accounts payable automation as the newest capability within its powerful construction accounting platform. The new workflows capture bills, route approvals, and flag compliance issues, helping general contractors cut days from their month-end close and gain real-time visibility into project costs.





Accounts payable in construction is too often burdened with manual processes. Bills arrive by email, mail, or text and must be entered by hand, matched to contracts, and reviewed across teams with limited visibility. CrewCost addresses these challenges by centralizing bills, contracts, and compliance documentation into one platform. This enables contractors to approve with context, track lien waivers, and keep everything organized for payments, billing, and audits.

“Month-end has always been one of the most painful parts of running a construction business,” said Chris Lee, Founder of CrewCost. “With CrewCost, contractors no longer need to chase emails or dig through folders to see what’s approved or missing. Our software makes bill entry faster, approvals more transparent, and compliance easier to track, saving back-office teams days while giving leadership confidence in their numbers.”

CrewCost’s construction accounts payable software brings together several key features:

Automated bill intake: Auto-ingest invoices via email with smart OCR.

Contract and cost controls: Tie every bill to a subcontract, purchase order, or cost code with a schedule of values tracking.

Approval routing: Send bills to accounts payable, project managers, and owners with a full audit trail.

Compliance visibility: Automatically collect lien waivers and insurance documents, and highlight missing items at the point of approval.

Budget awareness: See real-time budget impact while approving bills.

The new accounts payable capability powers CrewCost's existing job costing features, providing contractors with unified, real-time visibility into financial performance across all projects. This eliminates data silos and ensures that AP workflows automatically update project costs and billing cycles.

By delivering AI-powered AP automation purpose-built for SMB and Mid-Market General Contractors, CrewCost makes enterprise-grade accounting capabilities affordable and easy to adopt for contractors of all sizes, with implementation measured in days, not months.

For more information or to request a demo, visit https://crewcost.com







