Oeno hosts trade and press tasting with Etna pioneer Stef Yim

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 4 September 2025 Oeno Trade (www.oenogroup.com) welcomed press and buyers to Oeno House (Royal Exchange, EC3V) for a drop-in with Stef Yim, founder-winemaker of Azienda Agricola Sciara on Mount Etna. The focus was Sciara’s altitude-labelled bottlings and a debut release that underscores the producer’s push into extreme-altitude viticulture.

Producer context

Hong Kong–born and Los Angeles–raised, Stef Yim has become one of Etna’s most talked-about artisans, renowned for vineyards that push the boundaries of altitude and for a philosophy that prizes clarity of site over cellar artifice. Stef farms parcels around Etna and vinifies with a site-first approach—native ferments, low total SO₂ and amphora where appropriate—so altitude and soil lead the style. The range is organised by elevation (e.g., 760 m, 980 m, 1200 m) rather than contrada alone.

Wines shown:

Ubriaco Sulla Luna 2021 — Carricante, Catarratto, Minella Bianca

A textural white shaped by gentle skin-contact cues and neutral vessels (ceramic/amphora), bringing citrus peel, ginger tea, saline lift and herbal nuance without heaviness.

Sciara “750” Sciaranuova Rosso 2015 — Nerello Mascalese

From the ash- and lapilli-rich soils of Sciaranuova; a distinct gunpowder/flinty imprint over red-cherry fruit and fine, sandy tannins. Allocation only.

760 metri 2020 — Nerello Mascalese with Nerello Cappuccio

Taut and red-fruited, with pink-pepper spice and wild-herb detail; the altitude keeps the frame streamlined and aromatic.

1200 metri 2021 & 2022 — Grenache (old vines, Contrada Nave; amphora elements)

A comparison of season at extreme altitude: 2021 showed a slightly deeper fruit register and more textural grip; 2022 read as elegant and vibrant, with airy red berries, a faint citrus twist and white-pepper lift.

1520 “Cru Cielo” 2022 (first release) — Pinot Noir, Grenache, Pinot d’Aunis - An ultra-high-altitude debut: pale, perfumed and feather-light, with red-berry brightness, gentle spice and floral top notes; production is tiny.

Centenario 2021 — Nerello Mascalese (old vines) Concentrated yet poised, carrying a savoury lava-sand thread and powder-fine tannins.

The tasting ran 11:00–17:00. For allocations and trade follow-up, please contact Oeno Trade.

