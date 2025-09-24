DEADLINE ALERT for TROX, QMCO, SVRA, and FLYE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX)

Class Period: February 12, 2025 – July 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was ill-equipped to adequately forecast demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise minimize the impact of potential demand fluctuations; (2) the Company continued to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes in its pigment and zircon division; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

Class Period: November 15, 2024 – August 18, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA)

Class Period: March 7, 2024 – May 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the MOLBREEVI BLA lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI’s chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (3) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; (4) the delay in MOLBREEVI’s regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)

Class Period: July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Defendants continually praised Fly-E’s brand reputation in the industry, cost reductions and favorable pricing from suppliers as a key component for Fly-E’s ability to grow its sales network, while simultaneously minimizing risks associated with its lithium battery, supply chain changes and the regulatory environment and possible demand fluctuations for its E-Bikes and E-Scooters; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

