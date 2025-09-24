Alexandria Kraus, MD, Named George D. Wendel, Jr., MD Scholar for 2025–2026 ABMS Scholars Program

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is delighted to announce its support and co-sponsorship of Alexandria Kraus, MD, who has been named the George D. Wendel, Jr., MD Scholar for the 2025–2026 American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Scholars Program.

Dr. Kraus is an ABOG OB-GYN diplomate and a candidate for ABOG Maternal-Fetal Medicine subspecialty certification. She joins a cohort of 18 early-career physicians and researchers selected for this prestigious one-year, part-time program, which supports scholarship and leadership development through engagement with the board certification community. Her project, Entrust & Deliver: Advancing Competency-Based Training in Operative Vaginal Delivery, focuses on improving clinical education and outcomes in OB-GYN, with a particular focus on Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

“Being named an ABMS Scholar affirms my commitment to advancing competency-based training in obstetrics,” Dr. Kraus said. “This opportunity provides the mentorship and tools to reimagine how we assess readiness for operative vaginal delivery—ensuring decisions reflect clinical reasoning, autonomy, and progression toward independent practice. Ultimately, this work will help cultivate a diverse, competent, and practice-ready OB-GYN workforce prepared to meet the needs of all patients.”

Dr. Kraus earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Parkland Hospital. She also holds a Master of Medical Sciences in Medical Education from Harvard Medical School. She currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, following the recent completion of her fellowship in Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Established in 2014, the ABMS Scholars Program provides a $15,000 financial award and structured opportunities for mentorship, peer collaboration, and research development. Scholars remain at their home institutions and engage in monthly virtual sessions to share progress and receive feedback from mentors, subject matter experts, and ABMS Scholar alumni.

The 2025–2026 cohort includes participants from 12 ABMS Member Boards and will culminate with research presentations at the 2026 ABMS Conference before a national audience of certification leaders, educators, and clinicians. ABOG congratulates Dr. Kraus on this outstanding achievement and is delighted to co-sponsor her participation in the ABMS Scholars Program.

Learn more about the ABMS Visiting Scholars Program and the class of 2025-2026 cohort.

